Arsenal and Man City to battle for Newcastle's Tino Livramento this summer - Paper Talk and football transfer gossip
Friday's other top stories include Barcelona have informed Marcus Rashford's agents of their plan to keep him beyond his loan from Man Utd; West Ham are losing faith in Nuno Espirito Santo's ability to save them from relegation; Spurs may face a battle to keep hold of Micky van de Ven
Friday 9 January 2026 23:27, UK
The top stories and transfer rumours from Saturday's newspapers...
Premier League
Arsenal are monitoring Newcastle's Tino Livramento ahead of a summer move. The 23-year-old is set to be at the centre of a battle between the Gunners and Man City at the end of the season - The Sun.
Manchester City are eyeing up a summer swoop for Newcastle United defender Tino Livramento - talkSPORT.
Barcelona have reportedly informed Marcus Rashford's agents of their plan to keep him beyond his current loan deal from Man Utd - Mirror.
Manchester United bosses have no plans to consult Sir Alex Ferguson about who the next permanent manager should be - Mirror.
Virgil van Dijk has reassured Liverpool and Netherlands fans he has no plans to retire anytime soon after being questioned on his future in an interview with Vogue magazine on Friday - Daily Mail.
New Chelsea head coach Liam Rosenior insists he will be the one calling the shots despite club hierarchy's reputation of interfering in team affairs - The Times.
West Ham are losing faith in Nuno Espírito Santo's ability to save them from relegation and unhappy with their manager embracing Nottingham Forest players on the pitch after losing to his former side on Tuesday - The Guardian.
Tottenham may face a battle to keep hold of star defender Micky van de Ven this summer, according to reports - Daily Express.
Europe
PSG boss Luis Enrique has reportedly informed the club's hierarchy that he intends to leave when his contract concludes this summer, putting Man Utd, who are on the hunt for a new boss, on alert - Daily Express.
EFL
Patrick Bamford has seen a potential January move to Ipswich Town fall through - talkSPORT.
Scotland
Benjamin Nygren insists Wilfried Nancy left Celtic with the squad's best wishes after a botched 33-day reign in charge - Daily Record.
Uwe Rosler has ruled himself out of the running to become the next Aberdeen manager - Daily Record.
Celtic's path to potentially landing veteran West Ham striker Callum Wilson has become clearer - after an EFL Championship club confirmed they would not be making a bid for the England international - Daily Record.
Boxing
Luke Littler has signed a record sponsorship deal for a darts player - agreeing a reported £20m partnership with Target Darts - talkSPORT.
Cricket
Brendon McCullum is satisfied his team do not have a drinking problem and did not "do things to excess" on tour in Australia - The Telegraph.
Tennis
Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner are to net £1.7m each from an exhibition match in South Korea in an unusual start to the tennis season - The Times.