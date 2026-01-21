Cole Palmer keen on Man Utd transfer as Chelsea midfielder eyes Manchester return - Paper Talk
Thursday's other top stories include Liverpool developing a strong interest in Tottenham's Micky van de Ven; Nottingham Forest have Liverpool left-back Kostas Tsimikas on a list of targets
Wednesday 21 January 2026 23:00, UK
The top stories and transfer rumours from Thursday's newspapers...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Chelsea playmaker Cole Palmer is willing to return to Manchester to join Manchester United, although the former Manchester City player has a contact until 2033 at Stamford Bridge - The Express
Liverpool are developing a keen interest in Micky van de Ven which will be a test of Spurs' resolve in the summer, with the 24-year-old resisting contract talks - Daily Mail
Spurs boss Thomas Frank likes Brentford captain Nathan Collins however, there is no guarantee he will be in the job come the summer - Daily Mail
Liverpool full-back Kostas Tsimikas, currently on loan at Roma, is among Nottingham Forest's list of targets - The Athletic
Aston Villa are considering a move for Ruben Loftus-Cheek, as the Midlands side are keen to bolster their midfield following Boubacar Kamara's knee injury - Telegraph
Brentford defensive midfielder Frank Onyeka is being chased by Sheffield United and Coventry City for a January move, while Valencia are also interested - Standard
AFCON
Senegal's President announced huge bonuses and land plots for each member of the winning national team.
EUROPE
Paris Saint-Germain defender Lucas Hernandez and his wife have denied claims they overworked and trafficked a Colombian family that worked in their home - The Sun
SCOTLAND
Chris Aitken admits he's devastated his Stranraer side could be booted out of the Scottish Cup and says his side have nothing to hide - Scottish Sun