Gillette Precision Play Competition Terms & Conditions

Gillette Precision Play of the Season competition

Information relating to the Gillette Precision Play of the Season competition.

Terms & Conditions - Sky Sports & Gillette Precision Play

This promotion is open to UK and Republic of Ireland residents aged 18 years and over. Proof of age will be required. Employees (or members of their immediate families, including any live-in partner or household member) of any Sky UK Group company ("Sky"), or Gillette (the "Advertiser") or any agencies involved with the competition, and all affiliates of such companies may not enter the Promotion. You can enter the competition by going to the competition page and following the on-screen instructions. The Promoter does not accept responsibility for network, computer or software failures of any kind, which may restrict or delay the sending or receipt of your mail. Proof of sending is not proof of receipt. This promotion opens at 09:00:01 on 04 August 2020 and the closing date is 23:59:59 on 10 August 2020. One entry per person. Entries sent in through agents or third parties will be disqualified. Early, late, incomplete or otherwise ineligible entries will be disqualified. There will be one Winner ("Winner"). The Winner will be selected randomly from all the entrants who voted for the Precision Play with the highest number of votes. This Precision Play will be deemed the Precision Play of the Year. The random draw will be held on 11 August 2020 and the Winner will be contacted within 3 working days of being selected. The Winner will receive the following prize: 1. A PlayStation4 games console, 2. A year's supply of Gillette razors, which includes: 1 x Gillette Fusion5 ProGlide razor and 11 x Gillette Fusion5 ProGlide blades, 2. A Gillette UEFA Champions League football goody bag, which includes: UCL t-shirt (blue), UCL beanie hat, UCL scarf (navy), UCL mug and UCL screw top water bottle. There is no cash alternative to the prize and unless agreed otherwise in writing the prize is non-refundable and non-transferable. The Promoter reserves the right to substitute the prize for a prize of equivalent or greater monetary value if this is necessary for reasons beyond its control. Except in the case of death or personal injury arising from its negligence or in respect of fraud and so far as is permitted by law, the Promoter and each of its associated companies and agents exclude responsibility and all liabilities arising from any postponement, cancellation, delay or changes to the prize details beyond the Promoter's reasonable control and for any act or default of any third party supplier. The terms and conditions of any other third party supplier will also apply to the prize where applicable. If there is a conflict between third party terms and conditions and these terms and conditions, these shall take precedence. The Promoter will not be liable for any prize(s) that do not reach the Winner for reasons beyond the Promoter's reasonable control. If the Winner cannot be contacted within a reasonable time period or are not able or available to accept the prize for any reason which is beyond the Promoter's reasonable control, then the Promoter reserves the right to award the prize to another entrant. The Promoter's decision is final and binding in all respects on all entrants. No correspondence will be entered into. Entries that do not comply in full with these entry terms and conditions will be disqualified. The Promoter reserves the right to extend the closing date or terminate the competition and withhold the prize(s) where events beyond the Promoter's reasonable control make such action necessary. The Promoter's decision is final with respect to any aspect of the competition, including the choice of any Winner of a prize. No correspondence will be entered into. This promotion is in no way sponsored, endorsed or administered by, or associated with Twitter or Snapchat. Twitter and Snapchat are in no way responsible for any aspect of this promotion. The promoter does not accept any responsibility for network, computer, hardware or software failures of any kind, which may restrict or delay the sending or receipt of your entry. Proof of sending is not proof of receipt. The Promoter may refuse or disqualify any entry (including winning entries) if the entrant concerned or anyone authorised by the entrant to deal with their entry, acts in a way towards the Promoter or its staff which the Promoter reasonably considers to be inappropriate, unlawful or offensive. If the winning entry is disqualified the Promoter reserves the right to award the prize to another entrant. Entrants will be deemed to have accepted these terms and conditions and agreed to be bound by them when entering this Promotion. Any entrant data collected will be used for the purpose of administering the promotion and contacting the winner to notify them of the prize. This Promotion, and any dispute or claim (including any non-contractual dispute or claim) arising out of or in connection with it, shall be governed by and construed in accordance with English law. You irrevocably agree that the courts of England and Wales shall have exclusive jurisdiction to settle any dispute or claim that arises out of or in connection with this Promotion.

Promoter: Sky UK Limited, Grant Way, Isleworth, Middlesex TW7 5QD.