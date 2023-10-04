Saturday Social Competition Terms and Conditions

Eligibility

This Promotion is open to those who:

are residents of the UK OR Great Britain , Isle of Man, Channel Islands and Republic of Ireland; and

are aged 18 years or over (proof of age may be required).

2. The following categories of entrant are not permitted to enter this Promotion:

Employees of Sky UK Limited or any associated companies.

Immediate family members (including any live-in partner or household member) of employees of Sky; and Employees (or members of their immediate families, including any live-in partner or household member) of companies associated with the Promotion and all affiliates of such companies.

Entry Period

3. This Promotion opens at 10:55am on 07 October 2023 and closes at 12.00pm on 07 October 2023 (the "Promotional Period").

Entry Requirements

4. No purchase necessary. To enter this Promotion, all you need to do is reply with your answer and name via email to Saturdaysocial@sky.uk .

5. Entries sent in through agents, third parties, websites or multiple accounts will be disqualified. Entries that contain any sexual, offensive, inappropriate or defamatory content will be disqualified. Late, incomplete or otherwise ineligible entries will also be disqualified. The Promoter reserves the right to not award prizes if qualifying criteria is not met and the right to select replacement entry into the competition element of the Promotion.

Winner Selection and notification

6. One winner will be selected by a random computer-generated draw. The winner will be chosen on or around 09, October, 2023 from all correct and eligible entries received during the Promotional Period. The winner will be notified by email by 11, October, 2023.

7. If the winner cannot be contacted within a reasonable time period or is/are not able or available to accept the prize for any reason which is beyond the Promoter's reasonable control, then the Promoter reserves the right to award the prize to another entrant.

Prizes

8. The winner will receive the following prize: one signed and framed Erling Haaland shirt.

9. The prize does not include any other service or item not specifically described above.

Data Protection

10. Any entrant data collected will be used for the purpose of administering the promotion and contacting the winner to notify them of the prize.

General

11. The Promoter does not accept any responsibility for network, computer, hardware or software failures of any kind, which may restrict or delay the sending or receipt of your entry. Proof of sending is not proof of receipt.

12. There is no cash alternative to the prize and unless agreed otherwise in writing the prize is non-refundable and non-transferable.

13. The terms and conditions of any other third-party supplier associated with the Promotion will also apply to the prize where applicable (for example, the provider of an event or experience). If there is a conflict between third party terms and conditions and these terms and conditions, these shall take precedence.

14. The Promoter will not be liable for any prize(s) that do not reach the winners for reasons beyond the Promoter's reasonable control.

15. The Promoter's decision is final and binding in all respects on all entrants. No correspondence will be entered into. Entries that do not comply in full with these entry terms and conditions will be disqualified.

16. The Promoter may refuse or disqualify any entry (including winning entries) if there are reasonable grounds to believe there has been a breach of these terms and conditions or if the entrant concerned or anyone authorised by the entrant to deal with their entry, acts in a way towards the Promoter, other entrants or Sky staff which the Promoter reasonably considers to be inappropriate, unlawful or offensive. If the winning entry is disqualified the Promoter reserves the right to award the prize to another entrant.

17. Entrants will be deemed to have accepted these terms and conditions and agreed to be bound by them when entering this Promotion.

18. This Promotion, and any dispute or claim arising out of or in connection with it, shall be governed by and construed in accordance with English law. You irrevocably agree that the courts of England and Wales shall have exclusive jurisdiction to settle any dispute or claim that arises out of or in connection with this promotion.

Promoter: Sky UK Limited, Grant Way, Isleworth, Middlesex TW7 5QD