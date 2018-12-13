LISTEN: The Debate podcast - Gordon Strachan, Tim Sherwood, Emma Hayes

Listen to the latest edition of The Debate podcast as Gordon Strachan, Tim Sherwood and Emma Hayes joined Kelly Cates to discuss all the big talking points.

Manchester United's trip to face Liverpool was discussed in depth, with the panel questioning how Jose Mourinho will approach the game after another difficult week for the Portuguese.

LISTEN: Debate podcast

Tottenham are also on the agenda, with Mauricio Pochettino wanting to know why his side aren't be talked about as genuine title contenders.

The panel also discuss whether the Premier League has an issue with fan behaviour at the end of a week in which Manchester City star Raheem Sterling was allegedly racially abused.

Listen to The Debate Podcast and subscribe to listen to every episode via your favourite podcast app