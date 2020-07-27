Premier League ins and outs: The 2020 summer transfer window moves

Timo Werner joined Chelsea from RB Leipzig in July

Who has your team signed? Who has been shipped out?

Check below for a comprehensive list of all the Premier League ins and outs from the 2020 summer transfer window, which opened on July 27 and closes on October 5.

Arsenal

In

Pablo Mari - Flamengo, undisclosed

Cedric Soares - Southampton, undisclosed

Out

Robbie Burton - Dinamo Zagreb, undisclosed

Aston Villa

In

Out

Brighton

In

Zak Emmerson - Oldham, undisclosed

Out

Anthony Knockaert - Fulham, undisclosed

Jurgen Locadia - Cincinnati, loan

Burnley

In

Out

Chelsea

In

Timo Werner - RB Leipzig, undisclosed

Out

Josh Grant - Bristol Rovers, free

Crystal Palace

In

Out

Everton

In

Out

Fraser Hornby - Reims, undisclosed

Morgan Schneiderlin - Nice, undisclosed

Leeds

In

Illan Meslier - Lorient, undisclosed

Helder Costa - Wolves, £16m

Out

Leicester

In

Out

Calvin Bassey - Rangers, free

Liverpool

In

Out

Dejan Lovren, Zenit St Petersburg, £10.9m

Manchester City

In

Out

Leroy Sane - Bayern Munich, £54.8m

Manchester United

In

Out

Newcastle

In

Out

Sheffield United

In

Wes Foderingham - Rangers, free

Out

Jake Young - Forest Green, free

Southampton

In

Out

Cedric Soares - Arsenal, undisclosed

Mohamed Elyounoussi - Celtic, loan

Tottenham

In

Out

Victor Wanyama - Montreal Impact, free

West Bromwich Albion

In

Out

Kane Wilson - Forest Green, free

West Ham United

In

Out

Anthony Scully - Lincoln, undisclosed

Wolverhampton Wanderers

In

Out

Elliot Watt - Bradford, undisclosed

Ryan Giles - Coventry, loan