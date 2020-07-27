Premier League ins and outs: The 2020 summer transfer window moves
Last Updated: 27/07/20 3:17pm
Who has your team signed? Who has been shipped out?
Check below for a comprehensive list of all the Premier League ins and outs from the 2020 summer transfer window, which opened on July 27 and closes on October 5.
Arsenal
In
Pablo Mari - Flamengo, undisclosed
Cedric Soares - Southampton, undisclosed
Out
Robbie Burton - Dinamo Zagreb, undisclosed
Aston Villa
In
Out
Brighton
In
Zak Emmerson - Oldham, undisclosed
Out
Anthony Knockaert - Fulham, undisclosed
Jurgen Locadia - Cincinnati, loan
Burnley
In
Out
Chelsea
In
Timo Werner - RB Leipzig, undisclosed
Out
Josh Grant - Bristol Rovers, free
Crystal Palace
In
Out
Everton
In
Out
Fraser Hornby - Reims, undisclosed
Morgan Schneiderlin - Nice, undisclosed
Leeds
In
Illan Meslier - Lorient, undisclosed
Out
Leicester
In
Out
Calvin Bassey - Rangers, free
Liverpool
In
Out
Dejan Lovren, Zenit St Petersburg, £10.9m
Manchester City
In
Out
Leroy Sane - Bayern Munich, £54.8m
Manchester United
In
Out
Newcastle
In
Out
Sheffield United
In
Wes Foderingham - Rangers, free
Out
Jake Young - Forest Green, free
Southampton
In
Out
Cedric Soares - Arsenal, undisclosed
Mohamed Elyounoussi - Celtic, loan
Tottenham
In
Out
Victor Wanyama - Montreal Impact, free
West Bromwich Albion
In
Out
Kane Wilson - Forest Green, free
West Ham United
In
Out
Anthony Scully - Lincoln, undisclosed
Wolverhampton Wanderers
In
Out
Elliot Watt - Bradford, undisclosed
Ryan Giles - Coventry, loan