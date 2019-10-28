Jim Bentley leaves Morecambe, expected to join National League club Fylde

Jim Bentley was the EFL's longest-serving boss

Morecambe manager Jim Bentley has resigned and is expected to join National League side Fylde, Sky Sports News understands.

The 43-year-old became Morecambe boss in May 2011 and was the Football League's longest-serving manager.

However, the title has now been passed on to Wycombe boss Gareth Ainsworth due to Bentley's departure.

Morecambe are currently bottom of League Two and have won just two of their 20 matches this season.

Fylde are a division and 19 places below them in the league pyramid, but are expected to announce Bentley as the successor to Dave Challinor, who was sacked earlier this month.

Bentley has spent the majority of his career at Morecambe, with his eight years as manager following a nine-year stint as a defender with the club.

A Morecambe statement said: "It is with great reluctance that we have accepted the resignation of Jim Bentley today.

1:58 Highlights of the Sky Bet League Two match between Stevenage and Morecambe Highlights of the Sky Bet League Two match between Stevenage and Morecambe

"Jim has stated his desire to take on a new challenge and it is only right that we honour his wish after the service he has given this club.

"He has been an amazing servant for us as player, captain and manager and has deservedly gained a fantastic reputation throughout the game for what he has achieved with the club.

"We cannot thank him enough for his contribution to the club over the years and it goes without saying he will always be welcome at the Globe Arena.

"Jim's name is synonymous with Morecambe and he has always had the very best interests of the club at heart, playing and managing with great pride, honour and integrity and he departs with the best wishes of everyone connected with the Shrimps.

"Our efforts are now focused on appointing a new manager as soon as possible and that process starts immediately, with a caretaker manager to be announced later this week.''