Cole Stockton interview: We're no longer 'little old Morecambe'

With this being Morecambe's first ever season playing in the third tier of English football, around every corner there is new ground to break and lessons to be learned.

It goes without saying that the Shrimps - who had the smallest budget in Sky Bet League Two last season - were immediately, and perhaps subconsciously, cast aside as little more than relegation fodder after their play-off final win over Newport in May.

But, if the opening month is anything to go by, they are using that label to their advantage. Stephen Robinson's men have taken seven points from their opening five league outings, having held Ipswich on the opening day and later followed that up with a 1-0 win over Sheffield Wednesday - two opponents no doubt gunning for the title.

Seemingly at the forefront of everything and the man grabbing all the headlines is Cole Stockton - and with six goals in seven games in all competitions, it is clear to see why he has been named Sky Bet League One Player of the Month for August.

Image: Stockton scored 15 goals in all competitions last season as Morecambe were promoted to League One for the first time

"I'm delighted," he said in an exclusive interview with Sky Sports. "It's a nice touch that I'm so grateful for and I'm made up, especially with how the first month has gone. It has just given me that little bit more fire in my belly to go and try and do it again.

"You could say that things couldn't have gone much better than they have. Looking back to the first day against Ipswich, it's a tough place to go with an incredible atmosphere. Conceding in the last minute was a kick in the teeth, but we have to be proud of ourselves that day. On a personal note, to score two on the first day of the season is nice to get that off your shoulder."

The 27-year-old - who had two previous loan spells at the club - is no stranger to playing at this level, having made over 50 appearances for Tranmere between 2011 and 2014, with a return of five goals. There has been a timely alignment of the stars, given the way in which Morecambe were written off early on and the fact he clearly has a point to prove.

"I couldn't tell you why things have gone so well so far. I think it's just keeping that belief within myself, more than anything, and always believing in my own ability.

"That's the big thing with any striker - as soon as you get the first goal of the season, that's off your shoulder and then you feel confident in front of goal. We get judged on goals - I will miss chances, but it's about putting the other ones away.

"After we got promoted, I saw stuff online where people were saying I'd never be able to play in League One and that I'd be back in League Two. When people say that, it just keeps me hungrier to prove things to myself more than anyone else.

Image: Under former boss Derek Adams, Morecambe beat Newport in the play-off final in May

"Ever since I first came through the door years ago for my first loan, it was so welcoming. It was a well-run club in that everyone is in close contact with each other and the fans and you feel part of it. Doing what we did last season was special. We had the lowest budget in the league and to win at Wembley, you couldn't write it. I feel like it was made for us that year.

"I think we have sent out a statement that we're no longer 'little old Morecambe' that people have looked at in the past. Going back to last season, we proved that we were coming away from that status. We want to keep making ourselves a steady League One team and keep proving to people what we are about and what we can do."

When former manager Derek Adams left the Mazuma Stadium for League Two Bradford within three days of leading the Shrimps to glory at Wembley, Stockton was reportedly one of his immediate targets.

Yet the chance to be able to play in League One and set the record straight each week proved too strong, with the frontman soon putting pen to paper on a fresh two-year contract.

"With Derek last season, he worked wonders for us and did very well, but he has moved on now. Our new gaffer has come in and when he did, he said to me that he wanted to improve me as a player and coach me, which is always nice to hear. I'm all for that. With the stuff he's telling me and the lads he has recruited, they are all positive signs.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights of the Sky Bet League One match between Morecambe and Sheffield Wednesday.

"I had other options, but I wanted to test myself in League One. I had to and I think I owed it to myself in that way for helping Morecambe get to League One and being a part of that. I love it here and I've loved my time here, so I thought I may as well give it a go - and I'm delighted that I did."

Meanwhile, Stockton also admits that one fellow League One club are providing inspiration for Morecambe's blueprint for the near future.

"Look at Accrington Stanley. They won League Two [in 2018] and people were expecting them to come straight back down but they are a proper League One team now.

"We knew about that status with us as well, so I think we have just got to take it game-by-game and keep proving people wrong week in, week out. Obviously we are going to have little upsets here and there but that's all part of a new league, a new challenge."