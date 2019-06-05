Paul Pogba's Juventus move to be discussed when new boss arrives

Paul Pogba has been linked with a move away from Manchester United

Juventus will have a discussion over whether to resign Paul Pogba when a new head coach is appointed, says the club's sporting director.

According to Sky in Italy, the Italian champions have made contact with Pogba's agent Mino Raiola over a potential summer move - and it is understood that Manchester United have been informed of Juventus' interest.

Pogba rejoined United from Juventus for a then world-record fee back in 2016, but despite leading United's scoring charts last season, he is yet to completely convince fans he is firing on all cylinders.

Former president Ramon Calderon says Real Madrid are interested in Pogba but believes money could be an issue

Juventus sporting director Fabio Paratici, also responding to rumours linking the club with Federico Chiesa, gave a timeline of when any interest in Pogba could commence.

"Federico Chiesa? We certainly have a competitive team," Patatici told a Football Leader 2019 event on Tuesday. "As far as the market is concerned, we await the name of the coach.

"We will make the necessary assessments after announcing it. Pogba? The same, we'll speak with the new coach."

