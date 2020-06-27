Arthur set for Juventus medical ahead of £72.5m switch from Barcelona

Arthur will fly to Turin on Saturday night and undergo a medical with Juventus on Sunday ahead of a £72.5m switch from Barcelona.

The midfielder will then fly back to Spain the same day and resume training with Barcelona ahead of their match against Atletico Madrid on Tuesday.

The Brazil international was part of the Barca squad that drew at Celta Vigo on Saturday, introduced as an 86th-minute substitute.

Arthur had insisted he wanted to stay at Barcelona - but the club need money to reinvest in their squad

Sky in Italy are reporting Miralem Pjanic will also have a medical in Turin this weekend ahead of his proposed switch the opposite way in the region of £60m.

Sky Sports News exclusively revealed last week that Barca had agreed a fee with Juve to sell Arthur, with the Italian club emboldened in their attempts to persuade the player to leave.

He had insisted on multiple occasions that he wanted to stay and fight for his place after just two seasons at the Nou Camp, but the Catalan club need to sell players to reinvest in their squad this summer.

And Sky Sports News has been told Juve boss Maurizio Sarri wants to build his midfield around him in a similar way to that of Jorginho at Napoli and Chelsea.

The 23-year-old stands to earn £4.5m (€5m) per year in Turin, according to Sky Italy, which is more than he is doing so at Barca.

Arthur joined Barcelona in a £27.9m deal from Brazilian club Gremio in 2018, scoring four goals in 71 appearances since.