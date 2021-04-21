European Super League: Juventus chief Andrea Agnelli says breakaway league cannot go ahead

Breakaway European Super League founder and Juventus chairman Andrea Agnelli says the league can no longer go ahead after six English clubs withdrew.

Asked whether the project could still happen after the exits, Agnelli said: "To be frank and honest no, evidently that is not the case."

Soon after he spoke, La Liga side Atletico Madrid and Serie A's Inter Milan announced they were both withdrawing from the League, following the six Premier League clubs.

Plans had been announced on Sunday for a midweek European Super League featuring 20 teams, which would include 15 founder members who would not be subject to possible relegation.

The 12 teams who had signed up included Arsenal, Chelsea, Liverpool, Manchester City, Manchester United and Tottenham from the Premier League, three clubs from La Liga, and three from Serie A, including Agnelli's Juventus.

However, following condemnation of the plans from figures throughout the sport and a wave of fan protests, the six Premier League clubs announced on Tuesday that they were withdrawing from the plans.

Agnelli has now admitted defeat with regard to the Super League, although he maintains the proposals represented the change he thinks is needed in European football.

"I remain convinced of the beauty of that project," said Agnelli.

"But admittedly, I don't think that the project is now still up and running."

Atletico Madrid subsequently announced: "The Atletico de Madrid Board of Directors, meeting this Wednesday morning, has decided to formally communicate to the Superliga and the rest of the founding clubs its decision not to finally formalize its adherence to the project.

"Atletico de Madrid made the decision last Monday to join this project in response to circumstances that no longer exist today.

"For the club, harmony is essential between all the groups that make up the rojiblanca family, especially our fans.

"The first team squad and their coach have shown their satisfaction with the club's decision, understanding that sporting merits must prevail over any other criteria."

Inter Milan said in a statement: "FC Internazionale Milano confirms that the club is no longer part of the Super League project.

"We are always committed to giving the fans the best football experience; innovation and inclusion have been part of our DNA since our foundation. Our commitment with all stakeholders to improve the football industry will never change.

"Inter believe that football, like any sector of activity, should have an interest in constantly improving its competitions, in order to continue to excite fans of all ages all over the world, within a framework of financial sustainability.

"With this vision we will continue to work together with institutions and all stakeholders for the future of the sport we all love."

Manchester City became the first Premier League side to publicly confirm they were pulling out of the breakaway competition, with a statement reading: "Manchester City Football Club can confirm that it has formally enacted the procedures to withdraw from the group developing plans for a European Super League."

In a statement to their supporters confirming their withdrawal, Arsenal said: "We made a mistake, and we apologise for it.

"We know it will take time to restore your faith in what we are trying to achieve here at Arsenal but let us be clear that the decision to be part of the Super League was driven by our desire to protect Arsenal, the club you love, and to support the game you love through greater solidarity and financial stability."

In their statement, Manchester United said: "We have listened carefully to the reaction from our fans, the UK government and other key stakeholders. We remain committed to working with others across the football community to come up with sustainable solutions to the long-term challenges facing the game."

In confirming their withdrawal from the plans, Liverpool stated: "In recent days, the club has received representations from various key stakeholders, both internally and externally, and we would like to thank them for their valuable contributions."

Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy told his club's website: "We regret the anxiety and upset caused by the ESL proposal. We felt it was important that our club participated in the development of a possible new structure that sought to better ensure financial fair play and financial sustainability whilst delivering significantly increased support for the wider football pyramid."

A Chelsea statement in the early hours of Wednesday morning said: "We have now had time to consider the matter fully and have decided that our continued participation in these plans would not be in the best interests of the club, our supporters or the wider football community."