Edwin van der Sar: Ex-Manchester United goalkeeper 'not in life-threatening danger' but remains in intensive care

Edwin van der Sar remains in intensive care but is communicating and "not in life-threatening danger", his wife has said.

The former Manchester United and Netherlands goalkeeper was admitted to a hospital in Croatia last Friday after suffering bleeding around the brain.

Annemarie van der Sar said in a statement issued via Dutch club Ajax: "Edwin is still in the intensive care unit, but is stable. He is not in life-threatening danger.

"Every time we get to visit him, he's communicative. We have to wait patiently to see how his situation will develop."

Van der Sar, 52, had been on holiday in Croatia when he reportedly suffered a cerebral haemorrhage.

Manchester United sent a message of support for their former goalkeeper, tweeting: "Sending all our love and strength to you, Edwin."

Fulham, with whom Van der Sar spent four years before joining United, tweeted: "Everyone at Fulham Football Club wishes Edwin a speedy recovery. We're thinking of you."

The Professional Footballers' Association tweeted: "The thoughts of everyone at the PFA are with Edwin and his family."

Van der Sar won the Premier League four times during his six years at United, as well as the Champions League in 2008, which he also lifted while at Ajax.

After retirement, he returned to Ajax where he took up the role of chief executive in 2016 but left the post at the end of last season.

Following a disappointing campaign, the club finishing third in the Eredivise and missing out on Champions League qualification, Van der Sar announced he would be stepping down from his role after almost 11 years on the club's board.

"I feel the need to take some distance, to get some rest, and to do other things," he said on Twitter at the end of May.

"It doesn't feel good to take decisions about the future of this wonderful club in the coming period. That is why I have decided to resign."

After more than 200 appearances for Ajax and European success as part of Louis van Gaal's side, the Dutch keeper moved to Juventus before signing with Fulham in 2001.

A switch to Old Trafford followed four years later, which also saw Van der Sar win the League Cup twice and the 2008 FIFA Club World Cup.

United, though, suffered defeat to Barcelona in both the 2009 Champions League final and again at Wembley in 2011, after which Van der Sar retired.

Van der Sar played 130 times for the Netherlands and for a spell was the nation's most-capped player.