Bayern Munich thrashed by Eintracht Frankfurt and Barcelona badly beaten - European round-up

Eintracht Frankfurt thrashed Bayern Munich for a famous win at home

Bayern Munich sit four points off the top of the Bundesliga after a 5-1 thrashing at the hands of Eintracht Frankfurt.

Eintracht punished the Bundesliga champions, who had Germany international Jerome Boateng sent off after just nine minutes.

Filip Kostic and Djibril Sow scored first-half goals for the dominant hosts, and while Robert Lewandowski pulled one back for Bayern before half-time, Eintracht steam-rollered their illustrious opponents in a relentless second 45 minutes.

David Abraham, Martin Hinteregger and Goncalo Paciencia put Bayern to the sword, lifting Eintracht up to sixth place, just one point off their fourth-placed opponents who now sit a further fourth points adrift of league leaders Monchengladbach.

Borrussia Dortmund held on to second place with a 3-0 win over Wolfsburg. Thorgan Hazard, Raphael Guerreiro and Mario Gotze with the goals.

La Liga: Messi goal not enough as Barca beaten

Barcelona risk sacrificing top spot in La Liga after they were humbled by mid-table Levante's second-half comeback, going down 3-1.

Lionel Messi opened the scoring with a first-half penalty but three goals inside 10 minutes gave Levante the lead against the Spanish champions.

Barcelona were also badly beaten

Jose Campana equalised and Borja Mayoral gave Levante the lead just two minutes later. A shellshocked Barcelona then conceded a third five minutes after and the Valencia-based side held on for a famous win.

Atletico Madrid were also held by Sevilla. Both sides are neck and neck with 21 points each, and couldnt be separated over 90 minutes. Sevilla took the lead through Franco Vazquez before former Chelsea man Alvaro Morata hit a second half equaliser.

Serie A: Lukaku hits double as Inter go top

Former Manchester United striker Romelu Lukaku hit a stoppage-time penalty as Inter beat Bologna 2-1 to leapfrog Juventus and go top of Serie A.

Roberto Soriano put Bologna in front in the second half, but Lukaku hit back with an equaliser 15 minutes from time and struck again late on with a well-taken penalty to give his side all three points.

Elsewhere, Roma made it three wins in a row and go third with an impressive win over fellow contenders Napoli.

Nicolo Zaniolo broke the deadlock in the first half before a Jordan Veretout penalty doubled Roma's lead.

And while Arkadiusz Milik hit back in the second half, an impressive backline including Chris Smalling held on for the win despite the stoppage-time dismissal of centre-back Mert Cetin.