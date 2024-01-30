Bristol Street Motors Trophy 2023/24: Free match highlights, fixtures and schedule for knockout stages of tournament

In the midst of the Bristol Street Motors Trophy last-16 quarter-finals, we take a look at the 2023/24 competition so far.

Who won the competition last season?

Bolton won the Papa Johns Trophy - as it was called before the rebrand - for the second time back in April, with a 4-0 win over Plymouth in front of a crowd of just under 80,000 at Wembley. It was the biggest winning margin in any final since the competition was founded in 1981.

Image: Bolton lifted the EFL Trophy for the second time in 2022/23

Last five EFL Trophy winners 2022/23 - Bolton Wanderers

2021/22 - Rotherham United

2020/21 - Sunderland

2019/20 - Salford City

2018/19 - Portsmouth

Quarter-finals

Northern section

Tuesday January 30

Blackpool 0-0 Bolton (5-4 on penalties)

Bradford 1-0 Doncaster

Southern section

Tuesday January 30

Peterborough 3-1 AFC Wimbledon

Wednesday January 31

Wycombe vs Brighton & Hove Albion U21, 7pm

How the last 16 panned out

Northern section

Tuesday January 9

Derby 0-1 Bradford

Wednesday January 10

Accrington 1-3 Bolton

Blackpool 2-1 Burton

Tuesday January 16

Doncaster 1-1 Wigan (4-2 on penalties)

Southern section

Tuesday January 9

Brighton U21 0-0 Reading (3-2 on penalties)

Wycombe 2-1 West Ham U21

AFC Wimbledon 2-0 Oxford

Tuesday January 23

Peterborough 2-1 Crawley

What are the dates for the next round and beyond?

Semi-finals - w/c February 19 2024

When and where is the final?

The Bristol Street Motors Trophy final is scheduled to take place on Sunday April 7 at Wembley Stadium.

How can I watch Bristol Street Motors Trophy ties?

From the last 16 onwards, we will have highlights available to watch from every single game shortly after the full-time whistle.

The semi-finals and the final will be broadcast live on Sky Sports Football.

However, in May, Sky Sports agreed a new five-year deal to show over 1,000 matches per season in the Sky Bet EFL meaning, from the 2024/25 season onwards, for the first time ever, fans will be able to watch every match from the competition live.