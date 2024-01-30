Bristol Street Motors Trophy 2023/24: Free match highlights, fixtures and schedule for knockout stages of tournament

In the midst of the Bristol Street Motors Trophy last-16 quarter-finals, we take a look at the 2023/24 competition so far.
Who won the competition last season?
Bolton won the Papa Johns Trophy - as it was called before the rebrand - for the second time back in April,
with a 4-0 win over Plymouth in front of a crowd of just under 80,000 at Wembley. It was the biggest winning margin in any final since the competition was founded in 1981.
Bolton lifted the EFL Trophy for the second time in 2022/23
Last five EFL Trophy winners
2022/23 - Bolton Wanderers
2021/22 - Rotherham United
2020/21 - Sunderland
2019/20 - Salford City
2018/19 - Portsmouth
Quarter-finals Northern section Tuesday January 30
Blackpool 0-0 Bolton (5-4 on penalties)
Highlights of the Bristol Street Motors Trophy quarter-final between Blackpool and Bolton Wanderers.
Bradford 1-0 Doncaster
Highlights of the Bristol Street Motors Trophy quarter-final between Bradford City and Doncaster Rovers.
Southern section Tuesday January 30
Peterborough 3-1 AFC Wimbledon
Highlights of the Bristol Street Motors Trophy quarter-final between Peterborough United and AFC Wimbledon.
Wednesday January 31
Wycombe vs Brighton & Hove Albion U21, 7pm
How the last 16 panned out Northern section Tuesday January 9
Derby 0-1 Bradford
Highlights of the Bristol Street Motors Trophy last-16 tie between Derby County and Bradford City
Wednesday January 10
Accrington 1-3 Bolton
Highlights of the Bristol Street Motors Trophy last-16 tie between Accrington Stanley and Bolton Wanderers.
Blackpool 2-1 Burton
Highlights of the Bristol Street Motors Trophy last-16 tie between Blackpool and Burton Albion.
Tuesday January 16
Doncaster 1-1 Wigan (4-2 on penalties)
Highlights of the Bristol Street Motors Trophy last-16 tie between Doncaster Rovers and Wigan Athletic.
Southern section Tuesday January 9
Brighton U21 0-0 Reading (3-2 on penalties)
Highlights of the Bristol Street Motors Trophy last-16 tie between Brighton U21 and Reading
Wycombe 2-1 West Ham U21
Highlights of the Bristol Street Motors Trophy last-16 tie between Wycombe Wanderers and West Ham U21
AFC Wimbledon 2-0 Oxford
Highlights of the Bristol Street Motors Trophy last-16 tie between AFC Wimbledon and Oxford United
Tuesday January 23
Peterborough 2-1 Crawley
Highlights of the Bristol Street Motors Trophy last-16 tie between Peterborough United and Crawley Town.
What are the dates for the next round and beyond? Semi-finals - w/c February 19 2024 When and where is the final?
The Bristol Street Motors Trophy final is scheduled to take place on Sunday April 7 at Wembley Stadium.
How can I watch Bristol Street Motors Trophy ties?
From the last 16 onwards, we will have highlights available to watch from every single game shortly after the full-time whistle.
The semi-finals and the final will be broadcast live on
Sky Sports Football.
However, in May, Sky Sports agreed a
new five-year deal to show over 1,000 matches per season in the Sky Bet EFL meaning, from the 2024/25 season onwards, for the first time ever, fans will be able to watch every match from the competition live.