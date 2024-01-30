 Skip to content
Bristol Street Motors Trophy 2023/24: Free match highlights, fixtures and schedule for knockout stages of tournament

Bristol Street Motors Trophy holders Bolton Wanderers knocked out after penalty shootout against Blackpool; Bradford and Peterborough book semi-final places; Wycombe face Brighton U21s on Wednesday night

Dan Long

Digital football journalist @DanLong__

Wednesday 31 January 2024 10:13, UK

Credit - EFL

In the midst of the Bristol Street Motors Trophy last-16 quarter-finals, we take a look at the 2023/24 competition so far.

Who won the competition last season?

Bolton won the Papa Johns Trophy - as it was called before the rebrand - for the second time back in April, with a 4-0 win over Plymouth in front of a crowd of just under 80,000 at Wembley. It was the biggest winning margin in any final since the competition was founded in 1981.

Bolton lifted the EFL Trophy for the second time in 2022/23
Image: Bolton lifted the EFL Trophy for the second time in 2022/23

Last five EFL Trophy winners

  • 2022/23 - Bolton Wanderers
  • 2021/22 - Rotherham United
  • 2020/21 - Sunderland
  • 2019/20 - Salford City
  • 2018/19 - Portsmouth

Quarter-finals

Northern section

Tuesday January 30

Blackpool 0-0 Bolton (5-4 on penalties)

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player

Highlights of the Bristol Street Motors Trophy quarter-final between Blackpool and Bolton Wanderers.

Bradford 1-0 Doncaster

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player

Highlights of the Bristol Street Motors Trophy quarter-final between Bradford City and Doncaster Rovers.

Southern section

Tuesday January 30

Peterborough 3-1 AFC Wimbledon

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player

Highlights of the Bristol Street Motors Trophy quarter-final between Peterborough United and AFC Wimbledon.

Wednesday January 31

Wycombe vs Brighton & Hove Albion U21, 7pm

How the last 16 panned out

Northern section

Tuesday January 9

Derby 0-1 Bradford

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player

Highlights of the Bristol Street Motors Trophy last-16 tie between Derby County and Bradford City

Wednesday January 10

Accrington 1-3 Bolton

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player

Highlights of the Bristol Street Motors Trophy last-16 tie between Accrington Stanley and Bolton Wanderers.

Blackpool 2-1 Burton

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player

Highlights of the Bristol Street Motors Trophy last-16 tie between Blackpool and Burton Albion.

Tuesday January 16

Doncaster 1-1 Wigan (4-2 on penalties)

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player

Highlights of the Bristol Street Motors Trophy last-16 tie between Doncaster Rovers and Wigan Athletic.

Southern section

Tuesday January 9

Brighton U21 0-0 Reading (3-2 on penalties)

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player

Highlights of the Bristol Street Motors Trophy last-16 tie between Brighton U21 and Reading

Wycombe 2-1 West Ham U21

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player

Highlights of the Bristol Street Motors Trophy last-16 tie between Wycombe Wanderers and West Ham U21

AFC Wimbledon 2-0 Oxford

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player

Highlights of the Bristol Street Motors Trophy last-16 tie between AFC Wimbledon and Oxford United

Tuesday January 23

Peterborough 2-1 Crawley

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player

Highlights of the Bristol Street Motors Trophy last-16 tie between Peterborough United and Crawley Town.

What are the dates for the next round and beyond?

  • Semi-finals - w/c February 19 2024

When and where is the final?

The Bristol Street Motors Trophy final is scheduled to take place on Sunday April 7 at Wembley Stadium.

How can I watch Bristol Street Motors Trophy ties?

From the last 16 onwards, we will have highlights available to watch from every single game shortly after the full-time whistle.

The semi-finals and the final will be broadcast live on Sky Sports Football.

However, in May, Sky Sports agreed a new five-year deal to show over 1,000 matches per season in the Sky Bet EFL meaning, from the 2024/25 season onwards, for the first time ever, fans will be able to watch every match from the competition live.

