WATCH: Best Checkatrade Trophy goals 2018/19
Watch Portsmouth vs Sunderland on Sunday from 2.15pm on Sky Sports Football; Kick-off is at 2.30pm
Last Updated: 29/03/19 5:21pm
The 2018/19 Checkatrade Trophy final is upon us, so we have picked out some of the best goals from this season's competition to get you in the mood!
Portsmouth and Sunderland will meet up at Wembley on Sunday, live on Sky Sports Football from 2.15pm, to decide who wins this season's competition, which started with all 48 teams from League One and League Two and a host of academy sides as well.
There have been some cracking goals scored throughout the competition, and you can watch our selection of the best in the video at the top of the page!
Here is a list of all the goals featured...
Tahvon Campbell - Forest Green v Cheltenham
Jamie Mascoll - Charlton v AFC Wimbledon
George Cooper - MK Dons v Peterborough
Scott Kashket - Northampton v Wycombe
Callum Guy - Macclesfield v Blackpool
Cameron Thompson - Wycombe v Fulham U21s
Jack Sowerby - Carlisle v Stoke U21s
Marcus Browne - Wycombe v Oxford Utd
Joe Dodoo - Blackpool v Accrington
Ian Carlo Poveda - Barnsley v Man City