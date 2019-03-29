WATCH: Best Checkatrade Trophy goals 2018/19

3:01 Ahead of the 2018/19 Checkatrade Trophy final, we take a look at some of the best goals from this campaign Ahead of the 2018/19 Checkatrade Trophy final, we take a look at some of the best goals from this campaign

The 2018/19 Checkatrade Trophy final is upon us, so we have picked out some of the best goals from this season's competition to get you in the mood!

Portsmouth and Sunderland will meet up at Wembley on Sunday, live on Sky Sports Football from 2.15pm, to decide who wins this season's competition, which started with all 48 teams from League One and League Two and a host of academy sides as well.

Portsmth vs S'land Live on

There have been some cracking goals scored throughout the competition, and you can watch our selection of the best in the video at the top of the page!

Here is a list of all the goals featured...

Tahvon Campbell - Forest Green v Cheltenham

Jamie Mascoll - Charlton v AFC Wimbledon

George Cooper - MK Dons v Peterborough

Scott Kashket - Northampton v Wycombe

Callum Guy - Macclesfield v Blackpool

Cameron Thompson - Wycombe v Fulham U21s

Jack Sowerby - Carlisle v Stoke U21s

Marcus Browne - Wycombe v Oxford Utd

Joe Dodoo - Blackpool v Accrington

Ian Carlo Poveda - Barnsley v Man City