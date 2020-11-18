Papa John's round-up: Facundo Pellistri plays as Manchester United thrashed by Morecombe

A round-up of the Papa John's Trophy matches as Manchester United are thrashed by Morecombe 4-0 and Danny Drinkwater makes his Chelsea return.
United's Under-21s had already qualified for the next round but were outplayed by League Two Morecambe. Neil Wood's side had handed Facundo Pellistri a second competitive start since his summer transfer from Uruguayan outfit Penarol but he was helpless as Ryan Cooney's first-half double and goals from Harry Davis and Freddie Price put the young United team to the sword.
Sky Sports Scores
Faster goal updates. Hundreds of teams and leagues. Free Premier League, EFL and Scottish highlights. Download the app now.
In the night's other game, a Chelsea Under-21 team including Danny Drinkwater were beaten 4-3 by Bristol Rovers. The out-of-favour midfielder was making his first Chelsea start since August 2018. Chelsea, who started Billy Gilmour, were beaten in a thriller as Josh Hare's 90th-minute goal was the difference.
Aston Villa's U21s were beaten 3-1 by Carlisle on Tuesday in the Papa John's Trophy, meaning they finished bottom of Northern Group A, while Carlisle finished third, missing out on qualification to Round 2 by three points.
Micah Obiero, Gime Toure and Gavin Reilly got Carlisle goals, with Harrison Sohna grabbing Villa's consolation.
Trending
- 'Wilder wants it now? He'll dance to my tune!'
- England player ratings vs Iceland: Foden shines
- VAR official switched for Liverpool vs Leicester
- NBA 2020 Draft Guide: Who are the top prospects?
- Man Utd youngsters thrashed, Drinkwater's miserable return
- Salah returns another positive Covid-19 test
- Arsenal goalkeeper wanted by England, Nigeria, Uganda
- Belgium, Italy reach Nations League finals
- Nations League: Who's up, down - and WC pots confirmed
- Questions still for Southgate to answer
Newcastle's U21s also finished bottom of Northern Group C, and were beaten 3-2 by Bolton, who also missed out on qualification to Round 2.
Newcastle were 2-0 up in the first half thanks to Elliot Anderson's double, but Bolton fought back thanks to goals from Jak Hickman, Arthur Gnahoua and Jamie Mascoll's 85th-minute winner.
Manchester City's U21s were beaten 4-3 on penalties at Lincoln after their 1-1 draw, but both sides had already qualified for Round 2 from Northern Group E.
Hull qualified for Round 2 from Northern Group H with a 3-0 win over Grimsby thanks to Martin Samuelsen's double and James Scott's late strike.
Download the Sky Sports Scores App: Apple | Android
The UK's No 1 scores app: Find out more
West Brom U21s lost 4-0 at Exeter as they finished bottom of Southern Group E; Exeter qualified for Round 2 with a 100 per cent record as Harry Kite, Ben Seymour, Jack Sparkes and Nicholas Law scored.
And Northampton's penalty shoot-out win over Stevenage following a goalless draw meant they pipped their opponents to second place in Southern Group C, qualifying for Round 2 in the process.