Liverpool's Joel Matip ruled out of Carabao Cup tie against Arsenal

Joel Matip aggravated a knee injury against Manchester United earlier this month

Liverpool assistant manager Pep Lijnders has ruled Joel Matip out of the Carabao Cup fourth-round tie against Arsenal but refused to speculate on a potential return date for the defender.

Matip missed the 2-1 win over Tottenham on Sunday after aggravating a knee injury against Manchester United earlier this month.

The 28-year-old, who recently signed a new five-year deal at Anfield, has not recovered in time to face Arsenal on Wednesday, live on Sky Sports.

Ljinders has confirmed Matip will play no part against the Gunners and has also ruled out Xherdan Shaqiri until next month.

"Shaq will only be back after the international break," Ljinders told Liverpool's website.

"We want to give him the time. With a calf injury it is always very high risk, especially with his calves.

"Joel's knee is still irritated - we need to give him time. I don't know the exact time he will need but it will really need time to heal."

