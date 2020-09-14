Carabao Cup on Sky: Burton Albion host Aston Villa in second round

Sky Sports will show four Carabao Cup second round games live this week

West Ham, Newcastle and Crystal Palace are all in action in the Carabao Cup second round on Tuesday, with Aston Villa's trip to Burton Albion live on Sky Sports.

TUESDAY

Selected fixtures

1:58 Highlights of the Sky Bet League One match between Fleetwood Town and Burton Albion Highlights of the Sky Bet League One match between Fleetwood Town and Burton Albion

Burton are without John-Joe O'Toole following his red card in the loss to Fleetwood on Saturday. New signing Charles Vernam missed that match through injury, but is likely to be in contention. Reece Hutchinson is a fitness doubt, but Ryan Edwards and Lucas Akins have recovered from knocks.

Aston Villa manager Dean Smith is set to hand debuts to Ollie Watkins and Matty Cash while Mbwana Samatta, Tom Heaton, Kortney Hause and Wesley Moraes are among those that will be pushing for inclusion.

How to follow and watch highlights: Burton Albion vs Aston Villa will be live on Sky Sports Football and Sky Sports Main Event from 7.30pm; kick-off is at 7.45pm. Sky Sports customers can watch in-game clips in the live match blog on the Sky Sports website and app. Highlights will also be published on the Sky Sports digital platforms and the Sky Sports Football YouTube channel shortly after the final whistle.

Burton Alb vs A Villa Live on

Stat of the match: Burton Albion's only victory in their five competitive meetings with Aston Villa came at this stage of the League Cup in 2018-19, with the Brewers winning 1-0 at the Pirelli Stadium.

2:56 FREE TO WATCH: Highlights from Newcastle's win over West Ham FREE TO WATCH: Highlights from Newcastle's win over West Ham

Newcastle manager Steve Bruce will make wholesale changes when Blackburn head for St James' Park on Tuesday evening for a Carabao Cup second-round tie, with former Bournemouth winger Ryan Fraser in line to make a debut as defender Ciaran Clark returns from injury. Fabian Schar, Paul Dummett, Dwight Gayle remain out but Joelinton, Miguel Almiron and Emil Krafth could all be in line for starts.

Bradley Dack is the only long-term injury concern for Blackburn, who otherwise have a fully-fit squad. Joe Rothwell will look to start this game having come off the bench in the defeat to Bournemouth, while 18-year-old Tyrhys Dolan, is also in contention.

How to follow and watch highlights: Follow the action with our dedicated Carabao Cup blog. Free match highlights will be published on the Sky Sports website, app and YouTube channel later that evening.

Stat of the match: Newcastle have been eliminated at this stage of the League Cup in each of the last three seasons, with two of those coming at the hands of Championship sides (Nottingham Forest in both 2017-18 and 2018-19).

1:48 Highlights from the Sky Bet League One match between Crewe and Charlton Highlights from the Sky Bet League One match between Crewe and Charlton

West Ham manager David Moyes could look to shuffle his pack after the opening-day home defeat to Newcastle in the Premier League. Sebastien Haller was a substitute and could be brought into the side. Fringe players and youngsters Conor Coventry and Goncalo Cardoso are in line to be handed an opportunity.

Charlton boss Lee Bowyer will likely make some changes for this short trip to the London Stadium. Dylan Levitt, on loan from Manchester United, is set to be given some minutes while Jonathan Williams is in contention to return to the starting XI.

How to follow and watch highlights: Follow the action with our dedicated Carabao Cup blog. Free match highlights will be published on the Sky Sports website, app and YouTube channel later that evening.

Stat of the match: West Ham have won all three of their previous League Cup meetings with Charlton - 3-1 in September 1960, 1-0 in September 1976 and 2-1 in September 1980.

3:03 FREE TO WATCH: Highlights from Crystal Palace's win over Southampton FREE TO WATCH: Highlights from Crystal Palace's win over Southampton

David Brooks was a second-half substitute in Bournemouth's opening-day win over Blackburn in the Championship and the Welshman should come back into the starting line-up. Dan Gosling and Philip Billing are also likely to be handed minutes after their cameos at the weekend. Fringe players Will Dennis, Jack Simpson, Nnamdi Ofoborh and Sam Surridge will all expect to be handed minutes.

Crystal Palace boss Roy Hodgson will also rotate and is likely to hand starts to Luka Milivojevic, as well as new signings Ebere Eze and Michy Batshuayi. Martin Kelly and Sam Woods could replace Cheikhou Kouyate and Scott Dann in defence.

How to follow and watch highlights: Follow the action with our dedicated Carabao Cup blog. Free match highlights will be published on the Sky Sports website, app and YouTube channel later that evening.

Stat of the match: This is Crystal Palace's sixth consecutive League Cup tie against a side from a lower division - the Eagles have been eliminated from three of the previous five, including the last two in a row.

Tuesday's other fixtures

North draw

Bradford City vs Lincoln City (7pm)

Rochdale vs Sheffield Wednesday (7.45pm)

Middlesbrough vs Barnsley (6pm)

Derby County vs Preston North End (6.30pm)

Morecambe vs Oldham Athletic (7.45pm)

Fleetwood Town vs Port Vale (7pm)

South draw

Oxford United vs Watford (7pm)

Leyton Orient vs Plymouth Argyle (7.45pm)

Reading vs Luton Town (6pm)

Millwall v Cheltenham Town (6pm)

Newport County vs Cambridge United (7pm)

Gillingham vs Coventry City (6pm)

WEDNESDAY

2:53 FREE TO WATCH: Highlights from Leicester's win over West Brom FREE TO WATCH: Highlights from Leicester's win over West Brom

West Brom team news to follow

Harrogate Town team news to follow

How to follow and watch highlights: West Brom vs Harrogate Town will be live on Sky Sports Football from 5.30pm; kick-off is at 6pm. Sky Sports customers can watch in-game clips in the live match blog on the Sky Sports website and app. Highlights will also be published on the Sky Sports digital platforms and the Sky Sports Football YouTube channel shortly after the final whistle.

W Brom vs Harrogate T Live on

Stat of the match: This will be the first ever competitive meeting between West Brom and Harrogate Town, as well as Harrogate's first ever competitive encounter with a top-flight club.

2:58 FREE TO WATCH: Highlights from Arsenal's win over Fulham FREE TO WATCH: Highlights from Arsenal's win over Fulham

Ipswich team news to follow

Fulham team news to follow

How to follow and watch highlights: Follow the action with our dedicated Carabao Cup blog. Free match highlights will be published on the Sky Sports website, app and YouTube channel later that evening.

Stat of the match: Ipswich have progressed from both of their previous League Cup ties against Fulham, doing so via a third round replay in 1973-74, and on aggregate over two legs in the 1996-97 second round.

2:59 FREE TO WATCH: Highlights from Liverpool's win over Leeds FREE TO WATCH: Highlights from Liverpool's win over Leeds

Leeds team news to follow

Hull City team news to follow

How to follow and watch highlights: Follow the action with our dedicated Carabao Cup blog. Free match highlights will be published on the Sky Sports website, app and YouTube channel later that evening.

Stat of the match: This is the first ever meeting between Leeds and Hull in cup competition, with all 52 previous matches between the sides coming in the second tier.

2:01 Highlights of the Sky Bet Championship match between Birmingham City and Brentford Highlights of the Sky Bet Championship match between Birmingham City and Brentford

Goalkeeper Fraser Forster could make his first Southampton appearance in more than 16 months during Wednesday's Carabao Cup clash with Brentford.

Former England keeper Forster, who spent last season on loan at Celtic and was a substitute for Saturday's Premier League loss at Crystal Palace, has been given another opportunity to impress at St Mary's by Ralph Hasenhuttl.

Saints manager Hasenhuttl plans to pick a strong line-up for the second-round tie against last season's Sky Bet Championship play-off finalists. Midfielder Stuart Armstrong remains unavailable due to a thigh injury.

Brentford will assess midfielder Mathias Jensen ahead of the trip. The Dane hobbled off in the early stages of Saturday's 1-0 loss at Birmingham with an apparent ankle problem.

Bees goalkeeper David Raya has returned to training following a minor issue which kept him out the first-round win over Wycombe and the defeat at St Andrew's.

Winger Said Benrahma, who like Raya has been linked with a move away from the club, has been struggling with a lack of fitness and an ankle problem and looks unlikely to feature.

How to follow and watch highlights: Follow the action with our dedicated Carabao Cup blog. Free match highlights will be published on the Sky Sports website, app and YouTube channel later that evening.

Stat of the match: Southampton have lost just one of their last 10 meetings with Brentford in all competitions (W5 D4), though this is the first time they've faced each other since April 2011.

2:55 FREE TO WATCH: Highlights from Everton's win over Tottenham FREE TO WATCH: Highlights from Everton's win over Tottenham

Everton team news to follow

Salford City team news to follow

How to follow and watch highlights: Everton vs Salford City will be live on Sky Sports Football from 8pm; kick-off is at 8.15pm. Sky Sports customers can watch in-game clips in the live match blog on the Sky Sports website and app. Highlights will also be published on the Sky Sports digital platforms and the Sky Sports Football YouTube channel shortly after the final whistle.

Everton vs Salford City Live on

Stat of the match: This is the first ever competitive meeting between Everton and Salford City. The Toffees have won their last seven first-time meetings with domestic opponents, with this their first such match since August 2016 (4-0 vs Yeovil).

Wednesday's other fixture

South draw

Bristol City vs Northampton Town (7.45pm)

THURSDAY

1:49 Highlights of the Sky Bet League One match between Portsmouth and Shrewsbury Highlights of the Sky Bet League One match between Portsmouth and Shrewsbury

Brighton team news to follow

Portsmouth team news to follow

How to follow and watch highlights: Brighton vs Portsmouth will be live on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky SportsFootball from 7.30pm; kick-off is at 7.45pm. Sky Sports customers can watch in-game clips in the live match blog on the Sky Sports website and app. Highlights will also be published on the Sky Sports digital platforms and the Sky Sports Football YouTube channel shortly after the final whistle.

Brighton vs Portsmth Live on

Stat of the match: Brighton have won each of their last three meetings with Portsmouth in all competitions, though this is the first time they've faced them since a 2-0 win in March 2012.

Burnley team news to follow

Sheffield United team news to follow

How to follow and watch highlights: Follow the action with our dedicated Carabao Cup blog. Free match highlights will be published on the Sky Sports website, app and YouTube channel later that evening.

Stat of the match: Burnley have lost just one of their last seven meetings with Sheffield United in all competitions (W4 D2), going down 0-3 at Bramall Lane in last season's Premier League.

1:56 Highlights of the Sky Bet Championship match between Millwall and Stoke Highlights of the Sky Bet Championship match between Millwall and Stoke

Wolves team news to follow

Stoke City team news to follow

How to follow and watch highlights: Follow the action with our dedicated Carabao Cup blog. Free match highlights will be published on the Sky Sports website, app and YouTube channel later that evening.

Stat of the match: Stoke have won four of their last five meetings with Wolves in all competitions, though they did lose the last time the sides met in January 2017 (0-2 in the FA Cup).

Third-round ties are to be played the week commencing September 21: