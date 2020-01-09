Leasing.com Trophy: Portsmouth at home to Scunthorpe in quarter-finals

Portsmouth players celebrate winning the Checkatrade Trophy at Wembley in 2019

Defending champions Portsmouth will play Scunthorpe at home in the Leasing.com Trophy quarter-finals.

Pompey beat Sunderland in front of 85,000 fans at Wembley last season and they secured their place in the last eight this time around after winning 2-1 at Walsall on Tuesday.

Salford City have impressed in their inaugural season in the Football League and they will take on Accrington at the Peninsula Stadium in the next round of the trophy.

Exeter, second in Sky Bet League Two going into the weekend's fixtures, will take on relegation-threatened Stevenage.

The final tie sees Leicester U21s, the only remaining academy side in the draw, travel to south Wales to test themselves against Newport.

Leasing.com Trophy quarter-final draw:

Exeter City vs Stevenage

Salford City vs Accrington Stanley

Portsmouth vs Scunthorpe

Newport County vs Leicester City U21