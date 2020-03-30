Federico Valverde: The Manchester United reported target with a £448m release clause

Opt in and bet £25 or more before 23:59 on Sunday. Free bets credited by 7pm on Monday.

Real Madrid midfielder Federico Valverde has been linked with Manchester United - but reportedly has an eye-watering £448m release clause.

According to Spanish outlet Sport, Real Madrid have branded any deal for Valverde 'impossible' and have put an almost unreachable sum into the 21-year-old's contract.

But just who is the man commanding this astronomical fee?