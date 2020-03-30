News

Federico Valverde: The Manchester United reported target with a £448m release clause

Last Updated: 30/03/20 4:06pm

Real Madrid midfielder Federico Valverde has been linked with Manchester United - but reportedly has an eye-watering £448m release clause.

According to Spanish outlet Sport, Real Madrid have branded any deal for Valverde 'impossible' and have put an almost unreachable sum into the 21-year-old's contract.

But just who is the man commanding this astronomical fee?

