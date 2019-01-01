Exeter City's Jayden Stockley free to talk with multiple clubs after release clause met

Exeter City's Jayden Stockley could be leaving the League Two club this month

Jayden Stockley appears set to leave Exeter City after a number of clubs exercised a "set fee release clause" in his contract.

Stockley has proved an astute club-record signing for the League Two side and he is joint top-scorer in the division this season on 16 goals, five of those coming in his last three games.

The 25-year-old scored 25 times in all competitions last season, his first with the Grecians on a permanent basis after a summer move from Scottish Premiership club Aberdeen.

A statement from the club read: "To keep our fans informed we would like to let our supporters know that as of January 1 several clubs have triggered a set fee release clause in Jayden Stockley's contract.

"Despite our best efforts to retain his services, Jayden is now free to speak to those clubs."

We take a closer a look at in-form Exeter striker Jayden Stockley.

Stockley came through the youth ranks with Bournemouth and had nine loan spells at clubs including Torquay United, Luton Town and Portsmouth.

He eventually left for Aberdeen on a pre-contract agreement in the summer of 2016 but spent only one year at Pittodrie before returning to the Devon club, who he had a successful loan spell with earlier in 2016.