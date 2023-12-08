FREE STREAM: Watch Hoffenheim vs Bochum in the German Bundesliga

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Free Stream! | TSG Hoffenheim vs VfL Bochum | Bundesliga

Hoffenheim host Bochum in the Bundesliga on Friday night with both sides in contrasting form.

The home side, who sit sixth, have failed to win any of their last five games in all competitions, while 12th-placed Bochum are looking to extend their unbeaten run to six matches.

