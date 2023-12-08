FREE STREAM: Watch Hoffenheim vs Bochum in the German Bundesliga

Watch Bundesliga action between Hoffenheim and Bochum with our free stream
Friday 8 December 2023 17:10, UK
Hoffenheim host Bochum in the Bundesliga on Friday night with both sides in contrasting form.
The home side, who sit sixth, have failed to win any of their last five games in all competitions, while 12th-placed Bochum are looking to extend their unbeaten run to six matches.
You can stream the game on the Sky Sports website and App.
