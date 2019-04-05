Paul Merson's predictions: Premier League and FA Cup semi-finals

Who is Paul Merson predicting to win in the Premier League and FA Cup semi-finals this weekend?

Liverpool could return to the top of the Premier League when they face Southampton on Friday, live on Sky Sports, while Everton host Arsenal on Super Sunday and Chelsea play West Ham on Monday Night Football.

Manchester City play Brighton in the first FA Cup semi-final on Saturday evening before Watford take on Wolves on Sunday.

Who will come out on top this weekend? Merson makes his predictions...

Premier League

Southampton vs Liverpool (Friday Night Football, 8pm, live on Sky Sports Premier League)

I watched Liverpool last week against Tottenham and was screaming at the TV because you were thinking 'don't lose, if you lose that's it'.

I was in the position many years ago with Arsenal when we played Wimbledon in our last home game and we drew 2-2 and it could have gone any way that game. In the end by drawing 2-2 it meant we had to go to Liverpool and win by two clear goals. If we hadn't drawn that game and had lost we couldn't have won the league. I was watching Liverpool and thinking 'just take the point, you haven't been good today and there's a long way to go in the title race'.

2:14 Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp spoke of his side's power and energy ahead of a trip to Southampton on Friday night Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp spoke of his side's power and energy ahead of a trip to Southampton on Friday night

It's been so long for Liverpool and I think they need Manchester United to keep winning. I don't think United's loss in midweek helped them because United fans don't want Liverpool to win the league but they also want to get top four. If they lose a couple more games before playing Manchester City on April 24 then that changes things.

I think Liverpool win this game. They had a result and a bit of luck last weekend with a World Cup-winning goalkeeper dropping a ball my four-year-old would have caught, and I think they take advantage in this game and go top again.

MERSE PREDICTS: 1-2

Bournemouth vs Burnley (Saturday, 3pm)

I am doing this game for Soccer Saturday.

I watched Burnley last week against Wolves and that was the real Burnley. If you are Watford you will watch that video intensely ahead of their FA Cup semi-final because Burnley got into Wolves, made them get their heads down and pass the ball quickly and didn't give them time on the ball. If you give Wolves time on the ball they will rip through you and Burnley didn't let them do that.

I think Burnley were back to Burnley, and you think how are they where they are? It's because they stopped doing what Burnley do best, which is make it very difficult for other teams.

2:58 Watch highlights from Burnley's win over Wolves in the Premier League. Watch highlights from Burnley's win over Wolves in the Premier League.

Bournemouth against Leicester last week were quite even in the first half but were then blown away in the second half. You don't know what you are going to get with Bournemouth.

I'm just going to go with Bournemouth because of home advantage.

MERSE PREDICTS: 2-1

Newcastle vs Crystal Palace (Saturday, 3pm)

Newcastle had a load of fans come down to Arsenal on Monday and you were thinking 'why don't you have a go?'. I thought it was poor. They are better than that and have the ammunition to hurt teams.

But I am disappointed with Palace. Out of all the teams at the bottom they are the disappointment because they should not be where they are.

2:59 Crystal Palace were beaten 2-0 by Tottenham in midweek Crystal Palace were beaten 2-0 by Tottenham in midweek

How do you go to Manchester City and win 3-2, when nobody beats City at home, and then be where you are in the league and go to Tottenham and get rinsed in midweek? It wasn't even really a game.

I think Newcastle win with home advantage, but both these teams should be safe because Cardiff won't get enough points.

MERSE PREDICTS: 2-1

Huddersfield vs Leicester (3pm)

I can't see anything but an easy Leicester win because Huddersfield are reeling off defeat after defeat. They were 3-1 up against West Ham and still lost.

I like the way Brendan Rodgers has turned things around. They have the confidence to go at teams. Bournemouth are a dangerous outfit with pace on the counter-attack and Leicester opened the game up and said 'go on then, you have a shot and we have a shot'. They are confident, they have energy and pace.

0:31 On-loan Leicester midfielder Youri Tielemans says he will consider his options at the end of the season On-loan Leicester midfielder Youri Tielemans says he will consider his options at the end of the season

Will they get seventh? It's like predicting the top four, it's hard. Whoever loses the FA Cup semi-final on Sunday between Watford and Wolves will have to pick themselves up because it will be a massive hangover. It's a once-in-a-lifetime chance for these teams and to get into the semi-final and not be playing against a team in the top six comes around very rarely. Whoever loses I don't see finishing seventh.

MERSE PREDICTS: 0-3

Everton vs Arsenal (Super Sunday, 2.05pm, live on Sky Sports Premier League)

This is a massive match.

Arsenal have got five away games left from seven. I think they can afford to lose one game, when you can do that you want to make sure it's not the first one of the seven otherwise that puts you under real pressure.

Everton rinsed West Ham last week and if it wasn't for Lukasz Fabianski I don't know what the score would have been. But I don't forget how bad Everton were in the first half against Chelsea in the game before and if they play anything like that I think Arsenal will blow them away as they are very good going forward.

Arsenal have also got a bit tighter at the back and I think they will get a massive win here.

2:38 Arsenal won 2-0 against Newcastle on Monday Night Football Arsenal won 2-0 against Newcastle on Monday Night Football

They have hard games left with Everton, Leicester and Wolves away. They are games you would not be surprised if they lost but you also wouldn't be surprised if they won quite comfortably. That's Arsenal. If you are an Arsenal fan that's what you have to live with for the next six weeks, but they played some good football on Monday against Newcastle and we know they can do that.

MERSE PREDICTS: 1-3

Chelsea vs West Ham (Monday Night Football, 8pm, live on Sky Sports Premier League)

Nothing but a Chelsea win here.

West Ham are on the beach a bit as they are safe and going nowhere. They were very fortunate against Huddersfield when they won 4-3, that papered over the cracks, and then they got found out against Everton and if it wasn't for Fabianski it could have been any score.

I thought Chelsea were very good against Brighton, it's probably the best I have seen them play in a long time.

2:31 See how Chelsea eased past Brighton 3-0 on Wednesday See how Chelsea eased past Brighton 3-0 on Wednesday

I expect Chelsea to win comfortably, but how many will be thinking about their Europa League quarter-final first leg on Thursday? Especially the manager as he hasn't won anything. Coming fourth in the league won't make a difference to him but winning the Europa is massive, so it will be interesting to see how he sets up.

He has an excuse with his team selection because he could turn around and say he is looking at Thursday. If you were him that's what you would be looking at. I think they might play their strongest team on Thursday.

MERSE PREDICTS: 3-0

FA Cup semi-finals

Manchester City vs Brighton (Saturday, 5.30pm)

Who can rest the kind of players that Manchester City did in midweek and breeze through?

The problem with City is that they are in a nervous situation. It only takes one mistake, one bad refereeing decision and it's gone. Any mistake and that's it. It all depends on how they handle the pressure.

3:00 Highlights from Manchester City's 2-0 win over Cardiff in the Premier League Highlights from Manchester City's 2-0 win over Cardiff in the Premier League

They are sort of trying to take their foot off the gas when they are 2-0 up against Cardiff. In November, December or January that would have been six or seven. They are starting to save themselves for bigger games.

Brighton got beaten by Southampton last weekend and then well beaten by Chelsea. I can't see anything but a City win.

MERSE PREDICTS: 3-0

Watford vs Wolves (Sunday, 4pm)

I'm just going to side with Watford but this is a really interesting game.

I watched Watford against Manchester United last weekend and they were bang unlucky. People will say United weren't great, but Watford were the far better team. They were very unfortunate not to get at least a draw. They probably didn't have that extra guile that United had when it counted.

3:01 Watford warmed up for their FA Cup semi-final with a 4-1 win over Fulham Watford warmed up for their FA Cup semi-final with a 4-1 win over Fulham

Watford can mix it both ways. They have talented players but are also a strong, physical team. Not many teams can mix it both ways like they can. They have Gerard Deulofeu, Roberto Pereyra, Abdoulaye Doucoure and Troy Deeney, who is a good centre-forward who holds the ball up and brings others into play.

Everybody is saying what a great result Wolves had against Manchester United in midweek but before they got going United should have been out of sight. Then they could have been on the back of a big defeat.

I think Watford will have too much physicality for Wolves.

MERSE PREDICTS: 2-1