Scotland vs Finland: 'Impossible not to dream' of playing at Euro 2025, says Pedro Martinez Losa

Scotland face Finland over two legs for a place at next summer's European Championships in Switzerland; they have failed to qualify for the last two major tournaments; the first leg is at Easter Road on November 26, with the return in Helsinki on December 3

Alison Conroy

Digital Sports Journalist @AlisonGConroy

Thursday 28 November 2024 15:44, UK

Pedro Martinez Losa is keeping his focus on Scotland's Euro 2025 play-off against Finland but admits it's 'impossible not to dream' of playing in Switzerland next summer.

The national team are two games away from reaching the tournament for the first time after seeing off Hungary over two legs earlier this month.

They host Finland at Easter Road on Friday night before travelling to Helsinki for the return leg on December 3. The winners of the two-legged tie will reach the championships.

Scotland's Caroline Weir celebrates with Martha Thomas and Kirsty Smith after scoring to make it 3-0 at Easter Road
Image: Scotland beat Hungary to reach the play-off final

After missing out on World Cup qualification, Martinez Losa is determined to make the nation proud.

"I just want to be in the day-to-day but yes, obviously it's impossible not to dream when you see the men playing in the Euros," he said.

"You see the fans and how you see the energy of the whole country, it's something that inspires you in the day-to-day and you wake up every morning with that driven energy to replicate something like that, or even better if we can.

"But on the other side you don't want to go too far because I think the critical part is one day at a time.

"I feel comfortable because I really feel I have a great team and that gives me the confidence.

"I know we are prepared in all the aspects. I respect Finland but I think we are in the best position that we could be to face these challenges."

Scotland forward Kirsty Hanson on her aim to reach Euro 2025 as she looks to repay her family for backing her

Scotland have missed out on the past two major international tournaments but have won their last seven matches and hammered Hungary 5-0 on aggregate in the previous play-off round.

"We know how difficult the challenges are going to be, we are going to need our best version," he added.

"I was very happy that at the last camp, most of our players could express themselves and not show their best version.

"I think we still have another level but it was a really good standard at certain moments in the game and we are looking forward to repeating it again."

Scotland squad in full

Goalkeepers: Eartha Cummings (FC Rosengard), Jenna Fife (Rangers), Lee Gibson (Glasgow City)

Defenders: Jenna Clark (Liverpool), Kelly Clark (Celtic), Nicola Docherty (Rangers), Sophie Howard (Leicester), Rachel McLauchlan (Brighton), Emma Mukandi (London City Lionesses), Kirsty Smith (West Ham)

Midfielders: Chelsea Cornet (Rangers), Erin Cuthbert (Chelsea), Lisa Evans (Glasgow City), Sam Kerr (Bayern Munich), Shannon McGregor (Celtic), Jamie-Lee Napier (Bristol City), Amy Rodgers (Bristol City), Caroline Weir (Real Madrid)

Forwards: Claire Emslie (Angel City), Kirsty Hanson (Aston Villa), Brogan Hay (Rangers), Martha Thomas (Tottenham), Emma Watson (Manchester United)

