Callum Davidson set to rejoin St Johnstone as manager, leaving Millwall

Callum Davidson is expected to return to St Johnstone as manager, after spells there as a player and assistant boss

St Johnstone will confirm Callum Davidson as their new manager on Thursday, after he decided to leave his role at Millwall.

Davidson has agreed to return to McDiarmid Park - the club at which he began his playing career and where he assisted Tommy Wright from 2013 to 2018.

Alex Cleland, who has been overseeing pre-season preparations since Wright's departure last month, is expected to stay on as Davidson's assistant.

St Johnstone released a statement earlier on Wednesday confirming they had agreed compensation with Championship side Millwall and that discussions were at an "advanced stage".

"The club can confirm that an agreement has been reached with Millwall FC and we have been granted permission to discuss personal terms with Callum Davidson regarding the vacant managerial post at McDiarmid Park," the statement said.

"Discussions with Callum are now at an advanced stage with a view to the 43-year-old taking over from current caretaker boss Alec Cleland."

Wright left in May after seven years in charge of the club, but he will be replaced by Davidson, who has been assisting Gary Rowett since his time at Stoke.

Millwall have already announced that Adam Barrett will become their assistant manager on an interim basis, with U23s boss Kevin Nugent also joining the first-team coaching staff for the rest of the season.

"Everyone at the club would like to thank Callum for his superb efforts throughout his time at Millwall and wish him well for the future," they said in a statement.