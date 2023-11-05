Craig Levein confirms he is close to becoming St Johnstone manager with Andy Kirk as his assistant

Craig Levein has revealed he has held talks with St Johnstone about becoming the club's new boss.

St Johnstone are looking for a replacement for Steven MacLean, who departed the club last week.

Speaking on BBC Scotland Sportsound, the 59-year-old former Scotland, Hearts and Dundee United manager said: "I'm really looking forward to it, but until the ink has dried on the paper, nothing is done.

"I want to have another go at it, throw the dice and see if, in the latter stages of my career, I can make a difference to St Johnstone and get them up the league.

"There have been conversations. This opportunity is something that I looked seriously at - looked at the squad, the results, spoke to a few people - and had a good feeling about it."

MacLean left Saints last week following a 4-0 defeat at St Mirren which left the club bottom of the Scottish Premiership with four points from nine games.

Coach Alex Cleland assumed interim charge and guided them to a 2-1 win over Kilmarnock in midweek, but Saints remain three points behind second-bottom Livingston.

In their first match since manager MacLean lost his job, the Saints got off to a dream start with Nicky Clark grabbing a double in the first 10 minutes.

Kilmarnock grew into the game, though, and Kyle Vassell's volley got them back into the game just after half-time.

The Perth side had to see out the last 15 minutes with 10 players after Dara Costelloe was shown a red card for a late tackle on Matty Kennedy but they held on to move within three points of 11th-placed Livingston.