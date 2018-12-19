Burton boss Nigh Clough praised by chairman after making Carabao Cup semi-finals

0:47 Nigel Clough is behind Burton's rejuvenation, says chairman Ben Robinson Nigel Clough is behind Burton's rejuvenation, says chairman Ben Robinson

Nigel Clough is responsible for Burton Albion's "tremendous journey" up through the leagues and would get the club's blessing if he wanted to leave, says chairman Ben Robinson.

The League One side secured their place in the Carabao Cup semi-finals for the first ever time after a stunning 1-0 win at Middlesbrough thanks to Jake Hesketh's 48th-minute effort.

There were understandably jubilant scenes at the Riverside Stadium on Tuesday night with the players wildly celebrating with Clough, who began his management career with an 11-year spell at Burton before returning in 2015.

Robinson told Sky Sports News: "If he decides to move on to a bigger club and a bigger stage with a bigger opportunity to manage a club with vast financial resources then he would go with my and my club's best wishes.

3:00 Highlights from the Carabao Cup quarter-final match between Middlesbrough and Burton Albion Highlights from the Carabao Cup quarter-final match between Middlesbrough and Burton Albion

"Look at his track record with us and Sheffield United and keeping Derby in the Championship against all the odds despite reducing the wages bill by around 50 per cent.

"Everything that's happened to Burton Albion on our tremendous journey from playing in the Northern Premier League many years ago and gaining promotion to the Conference and Football League - it's all happened through one man.

"It's thanks to his remarkable skill and effort, hard work and dedication - if that [leaves] happens then good luck to him."