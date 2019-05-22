Burton Albion captain Jake Buxton signs new deal

Jake Buxton joined the Brewers from Wigan Atheltic in 2017 for his second spell with the League One club.

Burton Albion skipper Jake Buxton has signed a new one-year contract at the Pirelli Stadium, keeping him at the club for the 2019/20 season.

The defender first joined the club from Mansfield Town in 2008 and helped Burton earn promotion to the Football League; he came back to the Staffordshire club eight years later for his second spell there playing under Nigel Clough.

Buxton told the club's website: "I'm over the moon to be doing another year.

"I said I would sit down and speak to the manager at the end of the season and see where we were going with things and what was expected of me if I did stay on and carry on playing.

"I was encouraged by what was said and I'm delighted to do another year and hopefully now help us push for promotion."

Buxton committing his short term future to the Brewers comes after John Joe-O'Toole signed from Northampton Town on a free transfer on Tuesday, Kyle McFadzean has also left to join Coventry City.

On securing the services of Buxton for another year, manager Nigel Clough said: "Since coming back into the team around Christmas time Jake has been outstanding and has been as instrumental as anybody in our resurgence in the second half of the season.

"We have never had any doubt about him. He's hardly lost a header and when he was missing at Southend we conceded two goals from set pieces. We certainly need him around.

"With Jake being the sort of person and character that he is, he doesn't just want to hang around for the sake of it. He wants to be in with a chance of playing, which of course he is. He's not one of those who will take another year because he can."