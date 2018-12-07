Eddie Howe one of the best managers in England, says Jamie Redknapp

Eddie Howe's Bournemouth earned a much-needed midweek win over Huddersfield

Ahead of Bournemouth vs Liverpool, Jamie Redknapp explains why he believes Eddie Howe is one of the best managers in the country...

Bournemouth's midweek win over Huddersfield was a big result for them. They made such a great start to the season but you can see how quickly things can go against you in the Premier League with their four defeats in a row.

Yes, they had Manchester United, Arsenal and Manchester City in that run. But with Liverpool next up this Saturday, they would have been so relieved to have got three points on the board on Tuesday night.

It frees them up a little and they can look forward to facing Jurgen Klopp's side this weekend now.

After those midweek games they also sit seventh in the Premier League table, which is a great achievement.

The plaudits really have to go to Eddie Howe. For me, he's one of the best managers in the country.

He's turned Bournemouth around as a club, established them in the Premier League and they play great football, too.

I also really like a manager who improves players and that's what Howe does so well. It's one thing spending big money and buying in talent but can you take what you have to the next level? Can you turn a decent player into an international? Howe can.

Bournemouth fans will obviously be desperate to keep him but why he doesn't get mentioned when the big jobs come around is just beyond me. In a previous era, he'd have had a top-four job by now.

The only question mark I've had over Bournemouth over the last couple of years has been around their recruitment. But this summer David Brooks has proved to be a great signing and I like Jefferson Lerma in central midfield, too.

Bournemouth are starting to move forward in that department. It's no disrespect to the players who helped them get to the Premier League - they've proved they can compete at this level - but now Bournemouth are also looking at the next tier of players to kick on again.

It's exciting times for them and I'm sure the fans will be looking forward to this one against Liverpool. Although, it was such a blow to lose Lewis Cook to that bad injury - and a real shame for him.

Liverpool have suffered their own injury setback, with Joe Gomez ruled out after fracturing his leg. He had been performing so well alongside Virgil van Dijk and with Dejan Lovren absent due to concussion, Bournemouth may sense an opportunity there.

Of course, Liverpool won their games against Bournemouth comfortably last season, 4-0 and 3-0, but while they haven't been playing at their brilliant best yet this season they've been able to win games they struggled in last season, such as the midweek trip to Burnley.

I expect them to edge this one, too - but Bournemouth can't be underestimated this season.