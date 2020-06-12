Coronavirus: Oxford United confirm two positive tests

Oxford United have confirmed two members of staff tested positive for Covid-19 during the latest round of tests.

The League One club said all first-team players and staff had previously tested negative in two earlier tests, but Thursday's tests showed two positive results.

A club statement read: "Those involved will now be off site and asked to self-isolate for 10 days as a precaution.

"Neither had symptoms and can exercise independently within the current guidelines while they are away from the club.

"The medical team will be in contact with them on a day-to-day basis and all players will still be completing their daily medical questionnaire and temperature checks, with regular testing continuing.

"The club has notified the necessary medical channels and the EFL and all measures have been taken internally to ensure that the highest levels of safety and hygiene are maintained throughout the club."

Despite the two positive results, Oxford boss Karl Robinson says a friendly match arranged for Saturday against an unnamed opponent should still go ahead.

"We have thoroughly reviewed everything we have been doing this week and are satisfied that everything has been done with player and staff welfare as a priority," said Robinson.

"We have learned to be flexible and we will adapt once again but the message to all the fans is to respect the guidelines that we are all living by right now, and most importantly, stay safe."

Oxford face Portsmouth in the League One play-off semi-finals, with the first leg taking place at Fratton Park on July 3.

Earlier this week Portsmouth revealed two of their players had tested positive.