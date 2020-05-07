Stevenage cleared of wrongdoing by disciplinary commission following Oldham fixture postponement

Stevenage have been cleared of all wrongdoing by an independent commission

Stevenage have been cleared of all charges by an independent disciplinary commission and will now make a submission for costs against the EFL, the club have confirmed.

The decision, conducted over video call, relates to charges brought against the club under regulations 31.1 and 3.4, with the club avoiding a points deduction and a £15,000 fine.

Those infringements the club have been cleared of stemmed from a complaint about the postponement of their match with Oldham Athletic in November due to three international call-ups.

Stevenage chairman Phil Wallace said: "This case should never have been brought in the first place. As it was, we had to endure an all-day hearing by video with both sides represented by barristers, before the Commission cleared us of all charges.

Stevenage are now just three points from safety at the bottom of League Two

"The length of time the Commission took to reach this conclusion - 15 minutes - says everything about the case.

"We are greatly indebted to Nick De Marco QC who represented us in the hearing and who did such an excellent job to ensure that justice was done."

Stevenage remain rooted to the foot of the League Two table but are now just three points from safety with a game in hand, after Macclesfield Town were deducted seven points.

That points deduction was incurred after Macclesfield admitted two misconduct charges relating to an unfulfilled fixture against Plymouth on December 21 and non-payment of players in February.