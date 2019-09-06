European Qualifiers on Sky: Scotland vs Russia, Wales vs Azerbaijan, Germany vs Netherlands

Euro 2020 Qualifiers - Friday 6th September

Team news and previews ahead of Friday's internationals, featuring Scotland, Wales, Germany, Netherlands and more.

Scotland vs Russia - 7.45pm, live on Sky Sports Football and Sky Sports Main Event

Team news: Scotland manager Steve Clarke recalled Steven Naismith and Robert Snodgrass to the squad this month and both could be in line for a start. Centre-backs Scott McKenna, Stuart Findlay, Michael Devlin and John Souttar are all injured which means one of Grant Hanley or Liam Cooper will start.

Where to watch: Coverage starts on Sky Sports Football and Sky Sports Main Event from 7.30pm; Kick-off is at 7.45pm.

What's the state of play? The good news. Scotland have two home games this month. The bad news. They are up against the top two in Group I, and know they will have to take something against either Belgium or Russia to maintain their push for a first major tournament since 1998.

Belgium have enjoyed a 100 per cent start, but Scotland's first focus will be on drawing level with Russia on nine points, while Kazakhstan remain very much in the mix.

Scotland manager Steve Clarke does not think their European Qualifiers against Russia and Belgium are must-win matches.

Wales vs Azerbaijan - 7.45pm, live on Sky Sports Premier League

Team news: Wales will have to do without Aaron Ramsey who pulled out of the squad as he continues to recover from a hamstring injury but Gareth Bale is available. Ryan Giggs has also been boosted by the fact that Daniel James and Harry Wilson have all been among the goals in the Premier League this season.

Where to watch: Coverage starts on Sky Sports Premier League from 7.30pm; Kick-off is at 7.45pm.

What's the state of play? Wales have it all to do in Group E. Ryan Giggs' side are currently fourth on three points, but will look to put the pressure on those ahead of them when hosting Azerbaijan on Friday night.

Hungary currently lead the way, but Slovakia and Croatia will both look to close the gap as the battle for the top two places heats up. Wales will be desperate to make it a four-horse race.

Wales midfielder Tom Lawrence admits they realistically need to win all their remaining European Qualifiers if they are to reach Euro 2020.

Germany vs Netherlands - 7.45pm, live on Sky Sports Mix

Team news: German under-21 star Luca Waldschmidt joins Timo Werner as the only recognised centre-forward in the Germany squad. Leroy Sane is on the sidelines with a knee injury.

Ronald Koeman has no injury worries with star names like Matthijs de Ligt, Virgil van Dijk, Frenkie de Jong and Georginio Wijnaldum all ready to feature.

Where to watch: Coverage starts on Sky Sports Mix from 7.30pm; Kick-off is at 7.45pm.

What's the state of play? Northern Ireland are standing head and shoulders above two European giants in Group C, but the second half of their campaign is set to get a whole lot tougher. Germany are three points behind Northern Ireland having played a game less, while the Netherlands are nine points adrift.

Highlights of the under-21 European Championships final as Spain went up against Germany in Udine, Italy.

Other matches

All other matches are live on Sky Sports Football via the Red Button, or the Sky Sports app. All kick-offs are 7.45pm.

Here's the full list:

Austria vs Latvia

San Marino vs Belgium

Slovakia vs Croatia

Slovenia vs Poland

Cyprus vs Kazakhstan

Estonia vs Belarus

Youri Tielemans says Belgium are fully focused on qualifying for Euro 2020 ahead of games against San Marino and Scotland.

