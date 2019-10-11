Charlie Nicholas
Football Expert
Charlie Nicholas' international predictions: Republic of Ireland, Spain, Italy and more
Georgia vs Republic of Ireland, Norway vs Spain and Italy vs Greece
Last Updated: 11/10/19 10:35pm
Charlie Nicholas makes his predictions for the upcoming round of international fixtures, with all the home nations playing European Qualifiers.
Georgia vs Republic of Ireland - Saturday, 2pm, live on Sky Sports Football
This is another tough match for the Republic of Ireland. Mick McCarthy has managed to get some decent results, but they lack goals - they have only scored over one goal in one of their five qualifiers. That being said, they have only conceded two in that time, which is impressive. Richard Keogh is out, so who will partner Shane Duffy at the back? McCarthy gets 100 per cent from his players all the time, but these are always dangerous fixtures.
CHARLIE PREDICTS: 2-1 (14/1 with Sky Bet)
Italy vs Greece - Saturday, 7.45pm, live on Sky Sports Premier League
Italy are on the rise. Greece do not show you anything - you do not hear anything about their performances, so they have a lot of work to do to regain their once decent reputation. The youngsters are blending in with experience at Italy and they could become a force again.
CHARLIE PREDICTS: 3-0 (5/1 with Sky Bet)
Norway vs Spain - Saturday, 7.45pm, live on Sky Sports Football
Norway are always a tough act, but Spain have talent across the park. Paco Alcacer is having a good season at Borussia Dortmund, but Rodrigo is doing the same, yet they refrain from playing them together up front and opt for a front three instead. It will be another passing masterclass by the Spanish though, I can't see past an away win.
CHARLIE PREDICTS: 0-2 (11/2 with Sky Bet)
