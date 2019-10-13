European Qualifiers: Belgium stay perfect, Gini Wijnaldum inspires Netherlands

Georginio Wijnaldum struck twice as the Netherlands edged Belarus

Michy Batshuayi was on target as already-qualified Belgium stayed perfect, while Liverpool's Gini Wijnaldum struck twice in a nervy Netherlands win during Sunday's European qualifying action.

Group C - Wijnaldum double for Dutch

4:06 Highlights of the European Qualifying Group C match between Belarus and the Netherlands Highlights of the European Qualifying Group C match between Belarus and the Netherlands

Liverpool's Georginio Wijnaldum scored twice as the Netherlands consolidated top spot with a 2-1 win in Belarus.

Wijnaldum opened the scoring in the 32nd minute with a well-taken header and then scored a stunner from outside the penalty box for his second nine minutes later.

Georginio Wijnaldum struck twice as the Netherlands edged Belarus

The Dutch were made to sweat as the home team hit back through Stanislav Dragun in the 53rd minute but though goalkeeper Gutor saved brilliantly to prevent Donyell Malen - set up by Wijnaldum - from restoring their cushion, they held on.

Ronald Koeman's side move three points clear at the summit - for now at least - but even if Germany beat Estonia in the later kick-off, the Dutch will stay on top because of a better head-to-head record.

Group I - Belgium maintain record, Russia through

Belgium kept up their 100 per cent record in Euro 2020 qualifiers with a 2-0 win over Kazakhstan.

Batshuayi and Thomas Meunier found the net at the Astana Arena as Roberto Martinez's side, already through to next summer's finals, registered an eighth straight win in Group I.

Michy Batshuayi scored in Belgium's routine win over Kazakhstan

The Belgians became the first team to book a place in next year's 24-team final tournament when they trounced San Marino 9-0 at home on Thursday and delivered a professional performance to stay perfect.

Batshuayi opened the scoring in the 21st minute with a simple back-post finish after Dennis Praet's fine curled pass around the back of the home defence.

The second goal came when a sumptuous crossfield pass from captain Eden Hazard, hit from just inside the Kazakhstan half, was controlled and converted by Meunier seven minutes into the second half.

Russia joined Belgium - and Italy from Group J - in sealing qualification for Euro 2020 with games to spare after a comprehensive 5-0 win over 10-man Cyprus in Nicosia.

Russia hit four against Scotland - and struck five against Cyprus

The Russians only needed a draw to ensure a top-two finish and qualification but an early strike from Denis Cheryshev set them on their way to a their seventh victory in eight qualification games - and he soon turned provider for Magomed Ozdoev.

Any hopes Cyprus had of forcing a comeback evaporated when Konstantinos Laifis was shown a straight red card in the 28th minute after a horror tackle and Russia made the advantage count.

Artem Dzyuba made it 3-0 with 11 minutes to play and then helped set up Aleksandr Golovin for the fourth in the 89th minute, before Cheryshev finished off a dominant showing with the last effort of the game.

Scotland will have to rely on the play-offs next March if they are to reach the Euro 2020 finals but after a crushing defeat in Russia, began the process of rebuilding morale with a 6-0 thrashing of San Marino at Hampden Park.

3:58 Highlights from Group I in the 2020 European Qualifying match between Scotland and San Marino Highlights from Group I in the 2020 European Qualifying match between Scotland and San Marino

Aston Villa's John McGinn became the first Scotland player to score a first-half hat-trick since Lawrie Reilly in 1952, while Lawrence Shankland and Stuart Findlay both scored their first Scotland goals, before Stuart Armstrong's free-kick added gloss to the scoreline.

Group E - Hungary

Hungary closed in on qualification with a 1-0 defeat over rock-bottom Azerbaijan in Budapest.

Mihaly Korhut scored the only goal of the game in the 10th minute as the hosts moved second in the group behind Croatia, who play Wales in a fixture key for Ryan Giggs' side's chances.