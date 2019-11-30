Euro 2020 finals draw: Teams, date, venue and all you need to know

3:04 Everything you need to know about next summer's European Championship, which will be played across the continent for the first time in the competition's history Everything you need to know about next summer's European Championship, which will be played across the continent for the first time in the competition's history

England and Wales are among 20 countries who will learn who they will be facing during Euro 2020 this November, but how will the draw work?

Next summer's showpiece football tournament is edging closer with the make-up of the 24 nations taking part becoming increasingly clear.

With the final round of European Qualifiers taking place this month, Sky Sports provides you with what we know so far about the Euro 2020 finals draw.

The draw for the Euro 2020 finals takes place on November 30 in Bucharest

When is it?

The draw for the tournament takes place at ROMEXPO in Bucharest on Saturday November 30, with proceedings getting under way from 5pm GMT and the draw itself expected to begin around 5.20pm. Coverage on Sky Sports News begins at 5.15pm.

Which teams are in it?

The draw will involve the two top finishers in the 10 qualifying groups and the eventual four play-off winners, that will be decided in March 2020.

Confirmed teams at Euro 2020 Belgium

Italy

Poland

Russia

Spain

Ukraine

England

France

Czech Republic

Turkey

Finland

Sweden

Portugal

Germany

Netherlands

Croatia

Austria

Switzerland

Denmark

Wales



For the purposes of the draw, the play-off winners will be labelled between 1 and 4, with the teams all placed in the fourth seeding pot.

Euro 2020 draw pots Pot 1 Belgium, Italy, England, Germany, Spain, Ukraine Pot 2 France, Poland, Switzerland, Croatia, Netherlands, Russia Pot 3 Portugal, Turkey, Denmark, Austria, Sweden, Czech Republic Pot 4 Wales, Finland, Playoff A, Playoff B, Playoff C, Playoff D

How will the draw work?

The draw will spilt the 24 qualifiers into six groups of four. Qualified host nations will be pre-paired in the same groups. Any further restrictions and exact seeding arrangements will be confirmed ahead of the draw.

Who could England and Wales face?

Gareth Southgate's England side will be among the favourites for Euro 2020

England will be in Group D because Wembley is hosting three games in that group. The winners of Scotland's Euro 2020 play-offs (Path C) will be in the same group.

Gareth Southgate's side could face the daunting prospect of facing world champions France and European champions Portugal given they are among the second and third seeds respectively. A kinder draw would see them face Poland and the Czech Republic, ranked 21st and 43rd in the world respectively.

There are only two groups Wales could be in - A or B - meaning they would only face England in the knockout stages. Group B has largely been finalised with Belgium, Russia and Denmark set to learn if Wales or Finland will be joining them.

If it is Finland who are drawn in Group B, Wales would enter Group A - host nation Italy's group - where they could join France and Portugal, or Poland and the Czech Republic among other possibilities.

The pre-paired groups

Ryan Giggs acknowledges the Wales fans after they qualified for Euro 2020

Host nations that have qualified (or may qualify via the play-offs) have been placed automatically in the following groups to ensure they are at home in at least two group games:

Group A: Italy (Azerbaijan failed to qualify)

Group B: Russia, Denmark

Group C: Netherlands, Romania

Group D: England, Scotland

Group E: Spain, Republic of Ireland

Group F: Germany, Hungary

A separate draw will be held if both paired nations qualify to determine which is at home in their direct encounter.

If any of the host nations are in the play-offs, an additional final tournament draw may be required following the completion of those matches.

How are seedings calculated?

Seedings will be based on overall European Qualifiers rankings, which are determined as follows:

a) final position in group

b) points

c) goal difference

d) goals scored

e) away goals scored

f) number of wins

g) number of away wins

h) lower disciplinary points total (3 points for red card including for second booking, 1 point for single yellow card for a player in a match)

i) position in overall UEFA Nations League rankings