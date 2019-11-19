Luis Enrique re-appointed Spain manager after five-month absence

Luis Enrique has regained his former role as Spain manager

Luis Enrique has been re-appointed as the manager of Spain, five months after stepping down from the role for personal reasons.

Enrique resigned from the role in June as his nine-year-old daughter Xana was seriously ill with bone cancer, and subsequently died in August.

However, Spanish Football Federation president Luis Rubiales confirmed Enrique's reinstatement as manager at a press conference on Tuesday.

Rubiales said: "Today we can confirm that Luis Enrique will return to his position. We have acted sincerely, we have not deceived anyone. Everyone knew that if Luis Enrique wanted to come back he had the doors open.

"I've spoken to the captains and some players and explained everything to them. We have kept our promise."

The president also revealed the new manager's contract "will continue to the Qatar World Cup," in 2022.

The former Barcelona manager missed Spain's previous three games before leaving the role and was replaced by his long-term assistant Robert Moreno, who was given a contract until after the European Championships.

Robert Moreno secured Spain's qualification to Euro 2020 with two games to spare

Moreno went on to win four of his six games in charge, including Monday's 5-0 victory over Romania, as Spain secured their qualification for Euro 2020 with two games to spare.

The 42-year-old walked out of Atletico Madrid's Metropolitano stadium in tears following the win on Monday, without himself or the players talking to the media.

Moreno said in September he would stand aside and continue his former role as assistant should Enrique feel fit to return, although he will now leave immediately.

It is understood Moreno was disappointed Rubiales did not confirm who would be Spain's manager for the Euros after their 7-0 win against Malta on Friday.

Moreno was Enrique's assistant for nine years at Roma, Celta Vigo, Barcelona and Spain

Rubiales said: "Robert Moreno told us he didn't want to go on as soon as he found out we were evaluating Enrique's return.

"We are very happy with Robert's work, but the leader of this project is Luis Enrique. We've always said it.

"So on Monday we received a message from Robert telling us he wanted to agree to his departure. We would have liked to have done it differently, but it wasn't our fault."

Enrique's re-appointment sees him become the fourth change of manager since Julen Lopetegui was dismissed just days before Spain's 2018 World Cup opener.

The 49-year-old won eight of 10 matches during his previous tenure, suffering Nations League defeats to England and Croatia.