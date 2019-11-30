WATCH LIVE: Euro 2020 draw on Sky Sports News

Watch the live stream here from 5pm Watch the live stream here from 5pm

Scotland, Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland will also be keeping a close eye on the draw in Romania as they prepare to go into the play-offs in March.

Who has already qualified?

England

France

Russia

Belgium

Italy

Ukraine

Poland

Spain

Czech Republic

Turkey

Finland

Sweden

Netherlands

Germany

Austria

Croatia

Portugal

Switzerland

Denmark

Wales

The 16th UEFA European Championship runs from June 12 to July 12, 2020, and to celebrate the tournament's 60th birthday, 12 cities across the continent have been selected as hosts.

The 12 cities and stadiums are:

Amsterdam (Netherlands) - Johan Cruyff Arena

Baku (Azerbaijan) - Olympic Stadium

Bilbao (Spain) - San Mames

Bucharest (Romania) - Arena Nationala

Budapest (Hungary) - Puskas Arena

Copenhagen (Denmark) - Parken Stadium

Dublin (Republic of Ireland) - Aviva Stadium

Glasgow (Scotland) - Hampden Park

London (England) - Wembley Stadium

Munich (Germany) - Allianz Arena

Rome (Italy) - Stadio Olimpico

Saint Petersburg (Russia) - Krestovsky Stadium

Rome's Stadio Olimpico will host the opening match on June 12, while England's national stadium Wembley will stage both semi-finals and the final.

As a result of the pan-European staging, no nation has been granted an automatic spot, with all 55 teams taking part in the qualification process.