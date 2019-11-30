Euro 2020: One million tickets to go on sale to fans of qualified teams

Wembley will host England's group games, as well as both semi-finals and the final

One million tickets for next summer's Euro 2020 will go on sale to fans of the 20 countries already qualified for the tournament in the latest round of sales next week.

Supporters will have a two-week window beginning from Wednesday December 4 at 1pm through to December 18 to buy tickets for the pan-European staging for its 60th anniversary.

There will be 28,000 tickets for the group stages at Wembley on sale, while 24,000 tickets for the semi-finals and 26,000 for the final at England's national stadium will also be made available on December 4.

Tickets for supporters of participating teams Round UEFA Euro 2020 host city Tickets for supporters of participating teams Group stage Copenhagen 14,000 Group stage Amsterdam, Baku, Bilbao, Bucharest, Budapest, Dublin, Glasgow and St Petersburg 20,000 Group stage Munich, Rome 24,000 Group stage London 28,000 Round of 16 Amsterdam, Bilbao, Bucharest, Budapest, Copenhagen, Dublin, Glasgow and London 12,000 Quarter-finals Baku, Munich, Rome and St Petersburg 12,000 Semi-finals London 24,000 Final London 26,000

Supporters of the four teams who qualify through the European Qualifiers play-offs will be able to apply for tickets shortly after the completion of these matches, which will be played from 26 to 31 March 2020.

Over half the tickets being made available for all games will be in the cheapest price category, with prices for group stage matches starting at €30 (in Baku, Bucharest and Budapest) and €50 in the other host cities.

The general public ticket sales this summer saw 19.3 million ticket requests received between June 12 and July 12 for the 1.5 million tickets on offer.

3:04 Everything you need to know about next summer's European Championship, which will be played across the continent for the first time in the competition's history Everything you need to know about next summer's European Championship, which will be played across the continent for the first time in the competition's history

The draw for the finals will be held later on Saturday in Bucharest, with England and Wales waiting to learn their opponents.

Scotland, Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland will also be watching with interest - with all three sides in the play-offs.

Watch Sky Sports News coverage of the draw from 5.15pm on Saturday, with the draw itself expected to begin around 5.20pm.