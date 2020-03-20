UEFA unsure over name of European Championships to be held in 2021

UEFA confirmed Euro 2020 would be postponed until 2021 following the outbreak of coronavirus

UEFA has confirmed that no decision has yet been made on the name of the postponed European Championships.

The tournament will now be played between June 11-July 11, 2021.

UEFA had released a post on social media saying the competition would still be named Euro 2020 - but have since said it was "sent by mistake", and that no decision has yet been made on the name of the rearranged tournament to be held in 2021.

The postponement of Euro 2020 was announced earlier this week as UEFA deemed the health of all those involved as priority amid growing concerns surrounding the outbreak of coronavirus.

Within the unprecedented decision, it was further agreed that a major priority for UEFA is to allow every opportunity for the current domestic season to be completed.

UEFA has also confirmed the 12 countries selected to host matches throughout Euro 2020 will remain the same going into the tournament in the summer of 2021.

UEFA stated: "We trust that all of our venues will remain the same, ensuring the tournament remains true to its original vision of staging a truly Europe-wide event."