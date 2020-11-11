Will Scotland and Northern Ireland take their chance in Euro 2020 play-offs?

Scotland and Northern Ireland are one step away from Euro 2020, but must first win their European Qualifying play-off finals. Will they take their chance?

Sky Sports announced last week that both games will be free-to-air for UK customers on what is sure to be a dramatic night of football.

Serbia vs Scotland will be shown live on Sky Sports Football from 7pm and Sky Pick, while Northern Ireland vs Slovakia will be live on Sky Sports Premier League from 7pm and shown on Sky Challenge. Both games kick off at 7.45pm.

Image: Scotland beat Israel in a dramatic penalty shootout to book their play-off final place

What's the story?

Scotland dramatically booked their place in the European Qualifying play-off final last month, winning 5-3 on penalties - their first-ever shootout - against familiar foes Israel after a goalless draw. It set up a trip to Belgrade to face Serbia, who were 2-1 winners against Norway in their semi-final.

Scotland have not featured at a major international tournament for over 20 years, last competing at the 1998 World Cup in France. Their last European Championships was in 1996, where the Netherlands progressed from Group A based on goals scored.

Interestingly, if Scotland make it to Euro 2020, they will once again be placed into a group with England, who they also faced at the same stage in their last Euros when England were tournament hosts.

Victory on Thursday would complete the turnaround under Steve Clarke, with Scotland reeling from a 3-0 loss to lowly Kazakhstan in their opening European Qualifier when he was appointed in May 2019. Although he could not quite secure an automatic spot, Scotland had already secured a play-off place thanks to a solid Nations League campaign.

Scotland and Serbia last met during qualification for the 2014 World Cup and the Tartan Army were winless in both fixtures. They drew 0-0 at home before losing 2-0 away and Serbia could become just the second side to keep a clean sheet in each of their first three games against Scotland after Japan.

What are the opponents like?

Form: While Clarke's team are riding a wave of optimism after piecing together an eight-game unbeaten run, it is a much more mixed picture for Thursday's opponents, who have not won a game inside 90 minutes in almost a year. Since edging past minnows Luxembourg 3-2 last November the Serbs have drawn with Ukraine, lost to Russia and Hungary and twice fought out stalemates with Turkey.

However, the one win they did manage was all-important as last month's extra-time triumph over Norway in their play-off semi-final stunned Erling Braut Haaland and co and teed up this week's winner-takes-all clash with the Scots.

Manager: Ljubisa Tumbakovic built his reputation with Partizan Belgrade, leading the Serbian giants to a record six domestic titles and three national cup wins over two spells with the club. The 68-year-old has also spent time working in Greece, Saudi Arabia, Iran and China, where he twice tasted Super League glory with Shandong Luneng. Tumbakovic moved into international management with Montenegro in 2016 before returning to his homeland to take over the Eagles last summer.

Key Players: Serbia's preparations have been hit by Covid-19 issues. Sassuolo midfielder Filip Duricic, who netted both goals when the teams last met in 2013, has been ruled out after a positive test. However, four other players based in Italy have joined up with the squad despite reports that coronavirus travel restrictions would prevent them from facing Clarke's side.

Inter Milan defender Aleksandar Kolarov and Lazio midfielder Sergej Milinkovic-Savic arrived in Belgrade early on Monday after finding a way around the rules, and they were followed by Fiorentina pair Nikola Milenkovic and Dusan Vlahovic late on Monday night.

Clarke: Qualification always the dream

Scotland manager Steve Clarke told Sky Sports News:

"It's always been the dream. Even in the years we failed to qualify, that dream is always there. When you start every campaign, you think 'right, this is going to be the one'.

"The team at various times has been close to qualification, but has never managed to get it over the line and this squad is close again and this time, we hope we can get it over the line.

If Scotland win... If Scotland beat Serbia, they will be Path C winners and go into Euro 2020 Group D with England, Croatia and the Czech Republic.

"I had a good football career, I managed to win a good few trophies at the end of it, I played a lot of good matches at the highest level in both Scotland and England, but ultimately, you're always left with that little bit of disappointment that as a player, I didn't manage to play in a major tournament and for these lads, it's the same.

"It's not to think about there being another chance in two years time because maybe there won't be."

Sky Sports pundit Ally McCoist told Sky Sports News:

"Without doubt, it's the biggest game in over 20 years. And I'm pleased punters can watch it and get behind the team. I'm so pleased for everybody. Fingers crossed we can get a result.

"I'd have bitten your hand off for an opportunity like this. There was a period where it looked like we wouldn't get this chance and now we've got it. It's great news.

"We're second favourites but I've been Scottish for long enough to know that being the underdog suits us.

"The team is looking a lot better with some solidarity about them. Lyndon Dykes has given us a focal point. I'm the eternal Scottish optimist. I'm very hopeful although I do appreciate it's a very big task ahead."

Boyd: Scotland can gatecrash Euro 2020

Sky Sports pundit Kris Boyd told Sky Sports News:

"It's a massive opportunity for Scotland and I'm sure the boys will give their all. We've not been at a major tournament since 1998, so it's a fantastic opportunity to get there. I wish them all the best, and I'm confident.

"A lot of people have criticised the way Clarke has set his team up but we've found a way to get victories. We're not free-flowing, and we're not going to open teams up with eight or nine chances a game. What we can do is create one or two good ones and hope that we take them. We look solid defensively and we're going to need that from the front if we're going to stop Serbia.

"It will be a difficult game, but I do fancy us to gate-crash Euro 2020 and get through the back door."

Team news

Ryan Fraser and Grant Hanley will both miss out for Scotland after they sustained hamstring problems. Hanley - who has 30 caps for his country - had been called up to the squad for the first time in more than two years, while Fraser was looking to add to his 14 international appearances.

Celtic striker Leigh Griffiths has also returned to the Scotland fold and with Fraser absent, could be given his chance to earn his first cap since September 2018. However, Clarke has hinted that Griffiths would be used from the bench.

The Scotland manager said: "Leigh being Leigh, we all know his qualities in and around the 18-yard box. But he hasn't started many games for Celtic recently and it might be a big ask for him to start in a game of this magnitude."

Stat of the match

Since losing four consecutive games between June and October 2019, Scotland have enjoyed an eight-match unbeaten run (W6 D2) - they last went longer without defeat in all competitions in September 1976, under Willie Ormond (a run of nine).

Image: Northern Ireland were also penalty shootout winners against Bosnia and Herzegovina

What's the story?

Like Scotland, it was also penalties that saw Northern Ireland into the European Qualifying play-off final, beating Bosnia and Herzegovina 4-3 in the shootout after a 1-1 draw. Slovakia had also won on spot-kicks, beating the Republic of Ireland 4-2 following a goalless draw.

After playing at their first European Championships in 2016, Northern Ireland are looking for back-to-back appearances with a victory on Thursday. They famously reached the round of 16 as one of the best third-place teams before being knocked out by Wales.

However, after a wonderful run of six wins between March and October 2019, Northern Ireland have won just once since, although it was their crucial play-off semi-final last month. They've lost six and drawn two of the remaining fixtures, with Ian Baraclough replacing Michael O'Neill in June 2020.

Northern Ireland are winless in three matches against Slovakia (D1 L2) since a 1-0 friendly win in March 1998 with Steve Lomas scoring the winner. The last meeting between the two was a friendly back in June 2016, with the sides sharing a goalless draw.

What are the opponents like?

Form: FIFA's world rankings currently shows Slovakia four places above Northern Ireland in 37th place in the world, but there is still a sense they travel to Belfast as second-favourites.

Following the semi-final win over the Republic, back-to-back defeats to Scotland and Israel did for Hapal and left the team mired in a sense of pessimism. They have picked up only one point in their Nations League campaign to date, with Scotland their next opponents on Sunday.

The manager: Remarkably, reaching the play-off final was not enough for Pavel Hapal to keep his job. Within days of the win over the Republic of Ireland, a surprise 3-2 home defeat to Israel in the Nations League prompted the Slovakian Football Association to show the Czech coach the door.

Stefan Tarkovic has been placed in caretaker charge, bringing with him experience of having worked at Euro 2016 as an assistant to Jan Kozak. Having been in place for just a few weeks, it remains to be seen what sort of an impact Tarkovic can have - with questions over how much he might be able to, or want to, change things up given the short time frame.

Key players: Such is Marek Hamsik's determination to guide Slovakia to a second consecutive European Championships, the veteran playmaker has been training alone for the past month. Now contracted to Chinese Super League Club Dalian Pro, Hamsik gained permission from manager Rafael Benitez to remain in Europe in recent weeks, avoiding any threat of travel restrictions to focus purely on his preparations.

The 33-year-old former Napoli man may not be quite the player he was at his peak, but his experience and guile remain key to Slovakia. Intriguingly, there is also a return for ex-Manchester City man Vladimir Weiss, back in the squad for the first time in two years.

Having initially been ruled out due to the pandemic, Inter Milan's Milan Skriniar has belatedly joined up with the squad but ex-Liverpool man Martin Skrtel is missing with a muscle injury.

Image: A handful of Northern Ireland fans will be allowed into Windsor Park on Thursday

More than 1,000 fans will be at Windsor Park for Northern Ireland's Euro 2020 play-off final. A total of 1,060 supporters will be allocated socially distanced seats in the 18,500 capacity stadium.

Irish FA chief executive Patrick Nelson said: "We have worked closely with the Minister for Communities, Carál Ní Chuilín, and her officials, as well as the team at Belfast City Council, to land on this number.

"Our own staff have also played a significant role in this and we're delighted to have fans back at the National Football Stadium at Windsor Park, in a safe and responsible setting, for one of our biggest games in recent times."

Northern Ireland striker Josh Magennis told Sky Sports News:

"It would be absolutely massive. To say you got to one major tournament is beyond believable, to say if you were able to get to two, to go to both, it will be class.

"There will be as many tears as there was the first time, so it will be amazing. If you need any more inspiration or you need to get yourself geed up for these games, then I think you are in the wrong sport."

If Northern Ireland win... If Northern Ireland beat Slovakia, they will be Path B winners and go into Euro 2020 Group E with Spain, Sweden and Poland.

Northern Ireland captain Steven Davis added:

"For me as well, I am probably getting to the latter stages so I don't know when these opportunities come around again. Even the message to the younger players would probably be the same because you just don't know in football.

"When you get these opportunities, and when they do come around, you have to try to make the most of them."

Team news

There are a few Northern Ireland absentees. Jordan Jones is missing breaching coronavirus protocols with Rangers, with Joel Cooper, Trevor Carson (knee), Corry Evans (hamstring) and Matty Kennedy (knee) all missing. But Baraclough said there were no other issues within the squad - giving Jonny Evans a clean bill of health following his own recent injury set-backs.

Kyle Lafferty suffered the loss of his sister last week while George Saville arrived in Belfast late after a family emergency, but Baraclough also said both players were available.

Rochdale's Ryan McLaughlin - brother of Sunderland right-back Conor - has been called into the squad alongside youngsters Ethan Galbraith and Conor Hazard, who have been promoted from the U21s.

Stat of the match

Since the arrival of manager Pavel Hapal, Marek Hamsik has been directly involved in more goals than any other Slovakia player (6 - 4 goals, 2 assists).

The remaining finals

Of course, there are two other European Qualifying play-off finals on Thursday evening. Georgia vs North Macedonia will be live on Sky Sports Football from 4.55pm; kick-of at 5pm. Hungary vs Iceland will be live on Sky Sports Football via the red button from 7.40pm; kick-off at 7.45pm.

