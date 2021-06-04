Euro 2020: UK government has no plans to ease COVID-19 quarantine restrictions for fans

The UK government has no plans to ease coronavirus quarantine restrictions on overseas supporters for the knockout stages of Euro 2020 despite claims from tournament director Martin Kallen.

Wembley will host the semi-finals and the final along with two last-16 matches and Kallen told the PA news agency talks were ongoing to allow those key matches to be attended by foreign spectators without the need for a lengthy quarantine period.

"We are in a dialogue with the Government, we are looking at what's possible," he said.

"The Prime Minister and the British Government said the 21st of June would be the date when in principle everything should go back to normal. And if it goes back to normal, what will the rules say for foreigners to come to the UK who are not on a business trip?

"We are in a dialogue and we hope that we can achieve something if the situation allows it, that something could happen on that side."

However, the DCMS told Sky Sports News there are currently no plans to change entry restrictions for Euro 2020 fans and ticket-holders will be required to obey the same laws as all other international arrivals.

"Overseas ticket holders will be able to watch Euro 2020 matches at Wembley but will be subject to travel restrictions and requirements in England and at their place of origin, including testing and quarantining," a Government spokesperson said.

"There are no plans to change travel exemptions for ticket holders.

"We continue to work very closely with the FA and UEFA to support a fantastic Euros and to communicate the latest travel guidance to fans. We will keep this under review over the course of the tournament."