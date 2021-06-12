Christian Eriksen: Denmark midfielder collapses during Euro 2020 opener against Finland

Inter Milan player Eriksen, 29, dropped to the ground at the Parken Stadium shortly before half-time, leaving players from both teams in clear distress; English referee Anthony Taylor called medics on to the pitch and Eriksen underwent prolonged treatment

Christian Eriksen collapsed and received CPR on the pitch as Denmark's opening Euro 2020 match against Finland was suspended just before half-time.

Inter Milan player Eriksen, 29, dropped to the ground at the Parken Stadium shortly before half-time, leaving players from both teams in clear distress.

The UEFA EURO 2020 match in Copenhagen has been suspended due to a medical emergency. — UEFA EURO 2020 (@EURO2020) June 12, 2021

English referee Anthony Taylor called medics on to the pitch and Eriksen underwent prolonged treatment.

A tweet from UEFA confirmed the Group B match had been suspended due to a medical emergency.

Team-mates formed a shield around the former Tottenham man, while fans inside the stadium were clearly stunned by the incident, with some pictured in tears.

