Euro 2020: Finland vs Belgium - follow live in-play action and stats

Use our complete set of live interactive graphics below to follow the group-stage action with unprecedented team and player insights...
Live action
Line-ups
Average positions & passing combinations
- Euro 2020 - full fixtures and schedule
- Euro 2020 column - news and gossip
- Find out more about Stats Perform live widgets
Action areas
Team possession
Attacking thirds
Player heatmaps & touchmaps
Player stats
Detailed player actions
Match stats
Match event replays
Live Group B table
Win £100,000 with Super 6!
Super 6 is back for Euro 2020. Could you land the £100,000 on Sunday? Play for free, entries by 2pm.
Trending
- Man City bid £100m for Kane
- Mount, Chilwell self-isolating after Gilmour contact
- Euro 2020 fixtures, schedule, who has qualified for last 16?
- England sack security team after safety concerns
- Writers' picks: What changes should Southgate make?
- Joshua: Fury let the whole boxing world down
- Who could England, Scotland and Wales play in last 16?
- Last-16 qualification: Who needs what to reach knockouts?
- Verstappen vs Hamilton intensifies | F1 Driver Ratings
- Euro 2020: Hosts, dates, teams, fixtures, format