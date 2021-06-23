Euro 2020: Who will play who in the last 16?

We now have our last-16. Who has made it and who's going home after the group stages of Euro 2020?

Who has qualified for the last 16?

Netherlands

Belgium

Italy

Wales

Austria

Denmark

Switzerland

France

Czech Republic

Sweden

England

Croatia

Ukraine

Spain

Portugal

Germany

Saturday June 26

Game 1: Wales vs Denmark; Kick-off 5pm (Amsterdam)

Game 2: Italy vs Austria; Kick-off 8pm (London)

Sunday June 27

Game 3: Netherlands vs Czech Republic; Kick-off 5pm (Budapest)

Game 4: Belgium vs Portugal; Kick-off 8pm (Seville)

Monday June 28

Game 5: Croatia vs Spain; Kick-off 5pm (Copenhagen)

Game 6: France vs Switzerland; Kick-off 8pm (Bucharest)

Tuesday June 29

Game 7: England vs Germany; Kick-off 5pm (London)

Game 8: Sweden vs Ukraine; Kick-off 8pm (Glasgow)

Group A - Italy (winners), Wales (runners-up), Switzerland (third place)

After securing their progression as group runners-up, Wales will play in Amsterdam on Saturday night. They will face the runners-up from Group B, Denmark, who ran out 4-1 winners over Russia in their final game.

Group A winners Italy will play at Wembley on Saturday, and they will be up against the runners-up from Group C Austria, who beat Ukraine to secure second spot in their last group match.

Meanwhile, Switzerland with four points finished third, and will play near neighbours France in the next round.

But Turkey, after losing all three of their games, are out of the competition.

Group B - Belgium (winners), Denmark (runners-up)

Belgium have won Group B after collecting nine points from their three games, sealed with a 2-0 win over Finland in their final group match on Monday.

Roberto Martinez's men finally learned their opponents after Group F finished on Wednesday evening, with 2016 winners Portugal their opponents in the next round.

They will be joined in the last 16 by Denmark who finished second courtesy of a 4-1 rout of Russia in Copenhagen. They will face Wales in Amsterdam on Saturday.

Meanwhile, third-placed Finland are out of the tournament, with Portugal's last-game draw with France taking the final last-16 third placed spot.

Russia, on the back of their thumping by Denmark, are out.

Group C - Netherlands (winners), Austria (runners-up), Ukraine (third place)

Netherlands have booked their last-16 place as Group C winners and secured a 100-per-cent record in their group following a 3-0 win over North Macedonia in their final group game.

As group winners, Netherlands will play on Sunday in Budapest, against Group D third-placed side Czech Republic.

Austria, who beat Ukraine in their final group game to finish second, will travel to Wembley to take on Italy on Saturday.

Third-placed Ukraine knew they had made the next round by virtue of Slovakia's heavy defeat by Spain in Group E, and will face Sweden in the last-16.

Group D - England (winners), Croatia (runners-up), Czech Republic (third place)

England are through to the last 16 at group winners after beating the Czech Republic. That means Gareth Southgate's team will play their last-16 game at Wembley next Tuesday against Portugal, Germany, France or Hungary.

Croatia will face the runners-up from Group E, Spain, in Copenhagen.

The Czech Republic, meanwhile, go through as one of the four best third-placed teams, and take on Group C winners, the Netherlands.

Group E - Sweden (winners), Spain (runners-up)

Sweden's late winner against Poland had big implications in Group E.

Although Sweden had already qualified for the last-16, Viktor Claesson's injury-time goal propelled Sweden back to the top of the group at Spain's expense.

As a result, Spain will now meet Croatia in Copenhagen while Sweden will play Ukraine.

Poland and Slovakia, though, are going home.

Group F - France (winners), Germany (runners-up), Portugal (third place)

France needed victory to secure top spot in Group F but in the end a point was enough against Portugal, with both sides going through.

The French will take on Switzerland, who finished third in Group A, in the last 16 in Bucharest on Monday, while Portugal will face Belgium in Seville the previous day.

Germany, who were heading out of the tournament until Leon Goretzka's late goal against Hungary, end up runners-up and will face England at Wembley on Tuesday evening.

Hungary, who spent parts of their final game in second, third and fourth in Group F, are out of the tournament.