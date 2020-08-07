Andy Walker News

Andy Walker

Football Expert & Columnist

Andy Walker's Scottish Premiership predictions: Kilmarnock vs Celtic and Rangers vs St Mirren

Watch Kilmarnock vs Celtic live on Sunday on Sky Sports Football and Main Event from 3.30pm; Kick-off 4.30pm

Last Updated: 08/08/20 5:16pm

Odsonne Edouard celebrates after he completes his hat-trick against Hamilton - how will Celtic fare against Kilmarnock on Sunday?
Odsonne Edouard celebrates after he completes his hat-trick against Hamilton - how will Celtic fare against Kilmarnock on Sunday?

Sky Sports' Andy Walker offers his predictions ahead of the second weekend of the 2020/21 Scottish Premiership football season.

Rangers vs St Mirren, Sunday, 3pm
2:59
Highlights of the Scottish Premiership match between Aberdeen and Rangers
Highlights of the Scottish Premiership match between Aberdeen and Rangers

In order to be successful this season, Rangers simply have to cope with European football on the Thursday night and travelling back to a home game where they can't afford to slip up. But it's a big boost for the club to have Kemar Roofe and Cedric Itten on board, probable replacements for Alfredo Morelos. St Mirren now go head-to-head with Rangers and Celtic in successive games, a tall order for them.

Prediction: 3-0

Kilmarnock vs Celtic, Sunday, 4.30pm, live on Sky Sports Football and Main Event

Kilmarnock vs Celtic

August 9, 2020, 3:30pm

Live on

2:59
Highlights from the SPFL match between Celtic and Hamilton
Highlights from the SPFL match between Celtic and Hamilton

Celtic started impressively at home to Hamilton last weekend and the variety in their forward play was outstanding. Edouard was clearly the star man but Ryan Christie, Mo Elyounoussi and James Forrest are also a big threat. Granted, Kilmarnock have made it tough for Celtic on occasion at Rugby Park but surely not this time?

Prediction: 0-3

Sky Sports Scottish Football Podcast

Subscribe on Apple | Spotify | Castbox

Will Odsonne Edouard and Alfredo Morelos leave Scotland? And how much money can Celtic and Rangers get for them? All that and more in the latest Scottish Football podcast...

Ian Crocker is joined by Andy Walker and Kris Boyd to discuss the opening weekend of the Scottish Premiership season, and make their predictions ahead of the second round of fixtures this weekend.

The panel also discuss new Rangers signings Cedric Itten and Kemar Roofe, as well as opening-day wins for St Mirren, Hibernian and Ross County.

