Andy Walker's Scottish Premiership predictions: Kilmarnock vs Celtic and Rangers vs St Mirren

Odsonne Edouard celebrates after he completes his hat-trick against Hamilton - how will Celtic fare against Kilmarnock on Sunday?

Sky Sports' Andy Walker offers his predictions ahead of the second weekend of the 2020/21 Scottish Premiership football season.

2:59 Highlights of the Scottish Premiership match between Aberdeen and Rangers Highlights of the Scottish Premiership match between Aberdeen and Rangers

In order to be successful this season, Rangers simply have to cope with European football on the Thursday night and travelling back to a home game where they can't afford to slip up. But it's a big boost for the club to have Kemar Roofe and Cedric Itten on board, probable replacements for Alfredo Morelos. St Mirren now go head-to-head with Rangers and Celtic in successive games, a tall order for them.

Kilmarnock vs Celtic Live on

2:59 Highlights from the SPFL match between Celtic and Hamilton Highlights from the SPFL match between Celtic and Hamilton

: 3-0

Celtic started impressively at home to Hamilton last weekend and the variety in their forward play was outstanding. Edouard was clearly the star man but Ryan Christie, Mo Elyounoussi and James Forrest are also a big threat. Granted, Kilmarnock have made it tough for Celtic on occasion at Rugby Park but surely not this time?

Prediction: 0-3

Subscribe on Apple | Spotify | Castbox

Will Odsonne Edouard and Alfredo Morelos leave Scotland? And how much money can Celtic and Rangers get for them? All that and more in the latest Scottish Football podcast...

Ian Crocker is joined by Andy Walker and Kris Boyd to discuss the opening weekend of the Scottish Premiership season, and make their predictions ahead of the second round of fixtures this weekend.

The panel also discuss new Rangers signings Cedric Itten and Kemar Roofe, as well as opening-day wins for St Mirren, Hibernian and Ross County.