Andy Walker's Scottish Premiership predictions

Find out who Andy Walker is tipping to come out victorious on Matchday Three of the Scottish Premiership

Sky Sports' Andy Walker offers his predictions as we head into Matchday Three of the 2020/21 Scottish Premiership season.

A very promising start to life back in the Scottish Premiership for Micky Mellon and Dundee Utd, but I was at Livingston on Saturday to see Hibs put on a very attack-minded display that saw them net four goals. A perfect start to his Hibs career for Kevin Nisbet with a hat-trick, I fancy him to notch again here.

Prediction: 1-2

Celtic went from being ruthless and relentless against Hamilton on the opening day of the season to producing a powderpuff performance against Kilmarnock on Sunday. Surely they can't slip up again in Paisley? Jim Goodwin will have noted Kilmarnock's tactic of defending deep against the champions and pinpointing Christopher Jullien's weakness for a physical battle.

Prediction: 0-2

It's a heavily-depleted Aberdeen side after eight first-team players have been asked to self-isolate, with two players testing positive for Covid-19. Craig Bryson, Johnny Hayes and Scott McKenna will be particularly missed, and it's a chance for Hamilton to take advantage. It was surprising that they couldn't follow up their adventurous display against Celtic on Saturday with a win against Ross County, but they can get their first point of the season in these bizarre circumstances.

Prediction: 1-1

No one expected Motherwell to be without a point after the opening two games of the season, so there's a bit of pressure on the home side to get something on the board before they play the bigger clubs. Stephen Robinson seems to be happy with the amount of possession his team are having, and having witnessed Livingston put in such a poor display at home to Hibs at the weekend, maybe one goal will win it.

Prediction: 1-0

What exactly does Steven Gerrard do with Alfredo Morelos? As well as all the problems he has given the Rangers manager, he also delivers goals on a regular basis. A double at the weekend took all the pressure off the home side and made it a convincing win over St Mirren. He's the man Saints have to stop. Calum Davidson's side had an unwanted free weekend to prepare for this one, but this is where he'll learn a lot about his players.

Prediction: 2-0

It's been a perfect start to the season for Stuart Kettlewell and Ross County, I couldn't be more impressed. Hamilton Accies will be fellow relegation candidates and to go there and win was a huge result. I just wonder how the Kilmarnock players will react after the high of their level of performance against Celtic to the contrast of a game in the Highlands? A draw isn't a bad result for either side.

Prediction: 1-1