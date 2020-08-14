Andy Walker News

Andy Walker

Football Expert & Columnist

Andy Walker's Livingston vs Rangers prediction

Watch Livingston vs Rangers live on Sky Sports Football this weekend

Last Updated: 15/08/20 6:59pm

Who is Andy Walker tipping to prevail this weekend?
Who is Andy Walker tipping to prevail this weekend?

Sky Sports' Andy Walker returns with his predictions for matchweek four of the 2020/21 Scottish Premiership season.

Livingston vs Rangers - Sunday, 4.30pm kick-off, live on Sky Sports Football
2:15
Highlights of the Scottish Premiership game between Rangers and St Johnstone
Highlights of the Scottish Premiership game between Rangers and St Johnstone

A much-needed point for Livingston at Motherwell on Wednesday got them off the mark for the season and they have been known to give Rangers a problem on this artificial surface. Lyndon Dykes is their key player but will he be fit for this one after picking up a knock at Fir Park?

Rangers must realise that they have a wonderful opportunity to go 11 points clear of Celtic before the champions play again if they win here and at home to Kilmarnock next Saturday. Kemar Roofe and Cedric Itten are beginning to get valuable game-time but the constant story will be the future of Alfredo Morelos. Will he still be with the club before the transfer window closes?

WALKER PREDICTS: 1-2

