Andy Walker's Scottish Premiership predictions

Sky Sports' Andy Walker offers his predictions as we head into another weekend of Scottish Premiership action.

I'll be at this game at Pittodrie to see who can bounce back quickly from the huge disappointment of losing their respective Scottish Cup semi-final ties last weekend. A win for Aberdeen would see them leapfrog Hibs into third place and go level on points with Celtic, albeit having played a game more.

But it's equally important for Hibs, as a win here would see them go into second place above Celtic before the champions play their league game at Motherwell on Sunday. Jack Ross will be looking to turn the tables on Hibs' awful record at Pittodrie, they haven't won here in eight years.

PREDICTION: 1-1

It's encouraging news that Ross County can have up to 300 fans at this game after the Scottish government gave permission for some supporters in certain areas to return to football. Both sides lost last weekend, and for County boss Stuart Kettlewell, he felt it was another game that they had good control of. But yet again, they gave away another penalty and were chasing the game. Gary Holt was just as frustrated with his side when he saw them give up a two-goal deficit before half-time against Motherwell and ended up rarely in the game.

PREDICTION: 0-0

St Mirren will play their first match in more than three weeks after the Saints squad had to self-isolate due to several players contracting coronavirus at the start of last month. It's been a tough time for Jim Goodwin having only seen his team win two of their opening 10 matches, and losing their last 6 in a row. Can they make home advantage count?

Dundee United secured a fine 2-1 home victory over Ross County last weekend. Nicky Clark scored a double in that game and has seven in all competitions so far.

PREDICTION: 0-1

Israeli striker Guy Melamed, signed on Deadline Day, has impressed manager Calum Davidson enough to ensure he'll be involved at some stage of the game against Kilmarnock. With Saints involved in five games over the next 19 days, Melamed will get a chance to compete with Stevie May, Callum Hendry and Michael O'Halloran for some game time.

Kilmarnock took too long to start competing with Rangers last weekend but given that they have now lost both of their last two games to a single penalty, they'll feel they're due a break.

PREDICTION: 1-0

Another final awaits Celtic after their comfortable 2-0 Scottish Cup semi-final victory over Aberdeen at Hampden last weekend but the games come thick and fast for Neil Lennon.

He will no doubt freshen his starting line-up after the Europa League game at Parkhead against Sparta Prague on Thursday night. Stephen Robinson's men are getting back to their best and will surely have learnt from the torrid time they had against Rangers at home, when they were thumped 5-1.

Tony Watt is in good form and would love nothing more than a high-profile goal in front of the live Sky TV cameras. Defensively, Celtic have looked better in recent weeks. Scott Bain is back in goal and played really well against Lille in the Europa League, saving a penalty and making some excellent saves.

PREDICTION: 0-2

Like Celtic, the games just keep coming for Steven Gerrard's men. Changes will undoubtedly be made for this one too after the exertions of Europa League action in Lisbon on Thursday night against Benfica. Jermain Defoe scored in the last home match against Livingston, and I wouldn't be surprised to see him involved again.

Accies don't have the biggest of squads and injuries are taking their toll on the options available to Brian Rice. David Templeton and Kyle Munro have already been ruled out and Charlie Trafford joins them on the long-term injury list with a broken ankle. Like St Mirren, Accies haven't played for 19 days, it would be astonishing if they got anything here.

PREDICTION: 2-0