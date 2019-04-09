WATCH: SSN in 60 seconds

1:20 Catch up with all the latest headlines from Sky Sports News Catch up with all the latest headlines from Sky Sports News

Maurizio Sarri says he is powerless to keep Eden Hazard after the Belgian produced a man-of-the-match display as Chelsea beat West Ham to go third in the Premier League.

Mauricio Pochettino believes Tottenham's Champions League quarter-final against Manchester City is potentially the biggest game of his managerial career.

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp is living the dream as he attempts to complete a Champions League and Premier League double.

Golf's world number one Justin Rose is not feeling the pressure going into the Masters this week.

Former England and Wasps wing Christian Wade has been fighting back the tears after making a successful transition to American Football - joining NFL side Buffalo Bills.

