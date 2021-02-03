Wales to play Albania in Euro 2020 warm-up friendly in June

Wales will play Albania in a Euro 2020 warm-up friendly in Cardiff on June 5.

The game, which will kick-off at the Cardiff Stadium at 5pm, will be Wales' final match ahead of their opening Euro 2020 game against Switzerland in Baku on June 12.

Wales start their 2022 World Cup qualifying campaign away to Belgium (March 24) and at home to the Czech Republic (March 30) either side of a Cardiff friendly with Mexico (March 27).

A Football Association of Wales statement said: "All fixtures are scheduled to be played behind-closed-doors for the foreseeable future.

"The FAW will continue to adhere to relevant Government guidelines and supporters will be notified should arrangements change and tickets become available."

Wales last played Albania in November 2018 when Chris Gunter won a record 93rd cap to become his country's most capped player. Albania won the Elbasan friendly 1-0.

The Dragons are in the same Euro 2020 group as Italy, Switzerland and Turkey.

July 1, 2016. A humid evening in northern France. Lille's Stade Pierre-Mauroy was full of fans wearing red as Wales came up against Belgium in the quarter-finals.

Marc Wilmots' side were one of the tournament's favourites, and that was no surprise as they lined up with stars such as Kevin De Bruyne, Romelu Lukaku and Eden Hazard.

Radja Nainggolan opened the scoring for Belgium with a 30-yard wonder-strike, before Ashley Williams equalised on the half-hour mark, powering home a header from a corner.

Then came that goal. With 55 minutes on the clock, the ball fell to Robson-Kanu in the box. As Marouane Fellaini and Thomas Meunier closed him down, a swift Cruyff turn left them bewildered. The No 9 then slotted coolly past Thibaut Courtois in goal, sparking delirium in the Welsh end. Wales went on to win 3-1.